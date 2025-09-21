  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Shericka Jackson makes feelings clear after losing top spot at the World Athletics Championships

Shericka Jackson makes feelings clear after losing top spot at the World Athletics Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 21, 2025 11:02 GMT
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Shericka Jackson opened up after missing out on the top spot in the 200m at the ongoing World Athletics Championships. Jackson experienced a tough run in Tokyo as she also missed the podium in the 100m by a spot.

Ad

Jackson began her 2025 season after navigating multiple injuries and competed in Tokyo after a challenging year. Although she earned the spot to compete in the 100m final with a stunning 10.97 seconds in the semifinal, the Jamaican sprinter fell short of surpassing the reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred, in the quest for a podium finish. While Alfred clocked 10.84 seconds, Jackson settled with 10.88 seconds.

The Jamaican sprinter was eligible to compete in the 200m as the defending champion. She dominated the semifinal round with 21.99 seconds. However, the American and British sprinters got the better of her, forcing her to settle in third place with 22.18 seconds. Although she missed executing a remarkable performance, Jackson expressed her gratitude for being able to reach the Championships.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Cheers to The Faithful Year🤍💫.Thank you for the love and support.🤍"
Ad

At the 2023 World Championships, Jackson defeated the American pair of Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson in the 200m. She also collected a silver medal in the 100m and a bronze in the 4x100m relay event.

"It is a win for me" - Shericka Jackson expresses satisfaction with her bronze medal win after navigating a tough year

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Shericka Jackson pulled up an injury at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary on July 9, 2024. This forced her to withdraw from the Paris Games, where she was poised to compete in women’s 100m and 200m. After her recent podium finish in Tokyo, she reflected on last year and stated that even showing up at the World Athletics Championships is a win for her.

Ad
"My mental aspect was really damaged and the fact that I am standing here is a testimony. This year I am healthy, last year is gone. I am here, happy and grateful and even if I didn't win a medal, just showing up here and competing was great for me. I am grateful to be standing on the podium again."
Ad
"When you get hurt, the mental aspect is usually affected a lot because it plays a lot in your mind. This year I worked on my mental health and I just wanted to put my pieces together. It wasn't gold but I leave here with a bronze and it is a win for me." (via telecomasia.net)

Shericka Jackson's winning time of 21.41s in Budapest (2023) is the second-fastest 200m of all time.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications