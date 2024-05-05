"Silly rookie mistake" - Fans express their dissent following Team USA's disqualification in the men's 4x400m at the World Athletics Relays 2024

Athletics fans recently reacted to the disqualification of Team USA in the men's 4x400m race at the 2024 World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

Team USA, which had Jacory Patterson, Christopher Bailey, Champion Allison, and Bryce Deadmon, dominated the men's 4x400m relay heats on Saturday, May 4, 2024. However, the team was soon disqualified by the officials on the basis of 'exchanging positions before takeover'.

Allison, who ran the third leg of the race for Team USA, shifted to the first lane, passing Germany's Marc Coch, which led to the disqualification and loss of the Olympic quota. The incident left fans disappointed, as a few of them voiced their dissent.

A fan termed the incident as a 'Silly rookie mistake,' while questioning the athletes' unawareness of the rules.

"Silly rookie mistake. How does he not know you’re not allowed to change positions?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan jeered at the incident and wrote,

"How can anyone not know the rule. What was he doing," and added a laughing teary eyes emoji.

Expand Tweet

A fan expressed their concern for the team's qualification for the 2024 Games and wrote,

"I don't understand why he did that? Is that legal elsewhere and it was his inexperience? Are they completely screwed now for the Olympics over this?"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

"That was a silly mistake," expressed another fan.

"That was a dumb move. Can they run in qualifying round 2 tomorrow?" a fan questioned.

Team USA secures Paris Olympics quota in mixed 4X400m relays, women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m, and women's 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Team USA earned the 2024 Paris Olympics quota in the mixed 4X400m relays, women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m, and women's 4x400m at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

The Team USA men's 4x100m relay squad, including Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles, dominated Heat 1 after clocking a striking time of 37.49 seconds, leaving behind the Italian and Brazilian squads. While Bednarek ran the second leg with a fabulous split of 8.91 seconds, Lyles ran the anchor leg with a split of 8.95 seconds.

Matthew Boling, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Ryan Willie, and Kendall Ellis secured the Olympic spot after topping the Heat 2 of the mixed 4x400m relay, registering a time of 3:11.52. The 2023 world champion trio, including Gabby Thomas, Tamara Clark, and Tamari Davis, along with Melissa Jefferson, booked their tickets to Paris in women's 4x100m, recording a time of 42.21 seconds.

Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear, Na'Asha Robinson, and Alexis Holmes dominated the Heat 4 in the women's 4x400m after clocking 3:24.76, making their way to the French capital.