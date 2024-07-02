"Simone Biles 3X Olympian How Crazy Is That" - Nellie Biles ecstatic on daughter's Paris Olympics 2024 qualification

The seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, was all praise for her artistic gymnast daughter following the latter's qualification for her third successive Olympics, scheduled to kick off in 24 days.

Simone Biles is an American Olympic athlete who has competed in two editions of the Olympics. She won four gold medals and a bronze in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and added two more medals, a silver and a bronze, to her collection at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. During the Tokyo event, Biles had to withdraw from multiple events due to a case of "twisties," a type of mental block in gymnastics. Despite this setback, Biles persevered and returned nearly two years later to win the all-around title at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic.

Biles, the Columbus-born gymnast, made a statement at the US Olympics gymnastics trials in Target Center Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, securing a ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024. During the two days of trials, she scored 117.225 to finish in the top spot of the all-around event. Biles will be joined by reigning all-around Olympic champion Suni Lee, team event silver medalists Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera, team event world champion Joscelyn Roberson, floor exercise Olympic champion Jade Carey, and two-time team event world champion Leanne Wong.

Biles' qualification was celebrated all over the world. Joining in was her mother, Nellie Biles, who took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) to applaud her daughter's achievement, writing:

"@Simone_Biles⁩ 3X Olympian How Crazy Is That. Sooooooo Proud of You. May The Lord continue to Bless and Keep You."

Simone Biles' mother claims she would be emotional to watch her daughter perform at the Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles created history following the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification; the athlete will become the oldest female American gymnast to participate in an Olympic event in 72 years.

As Biles gears up to compete at the French event, her mother has plans to support her daughter in Paris, which she couldn't do at the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID restrictions. Talking about this, she stated (via Today):

"I am going to be really happy and probably shedding a few tears just because I’m going to be so emotional."

She added that she wants to ensure that she is there for her daughter and wants to let her know that her family is always by her side, supporting her through thick and thin.

