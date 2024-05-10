Simone Biles brings back the Gold Over America Tour with a new exciting twist ft. Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey

Simone Biles recently announced the return of the Gold Over America Tour this fall, but it will come with a new surprise element this year. This year's tour would be very exciting for gymnastics fans it can turn out to be a probable celebration of Team USA's Paris Olympics pursuits.

The Gold Over America Tour will commence on September 17 in Southern California and complete the final show of the tour in Detroit, Michigan, on November 3, 2024. The performing team will be traveling to 30 cities for this year's tour. Simone Biles would be joined by her Tokyo Olympics teammates, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

Simone Biles announced a surprise and a twist for this edition of the Gold Over America Tour. The tour previously featured only a female cast and to bring a change, they would now be having male gymnasts as a part of the crew for the 2024 edition of the popular tour.

Biles opened up on the decision to incorporate a change in the lineup for this season's tour.

“I think the first time we were very driven on female-forward cast and having the beauty in that and knowing that we can put on a show without the guys and just having the girls being in their feminine power and being beautiful and being the stars. But this time around we’re like ‘OK, that worked but let’s do it a little bit differently, let’s invite the men,'" she said.( as quoted by apnews)

Simone Biles reveals the new changes and the motive behind scheduling the tour after the Paris Olympics

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles is always on the quest to make the tour interesting for fans. In pursuit of making that happen, Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts, decided to incorporate new aspects of gymnastics like artistic gymnasts. The team is currently working extensively to include as many athletes as possible and the roster for the tour will be announced later this year.

Biles spoke about scheduling the event after the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Obviously we want to bring the fun, we want to bring like the exhilarating feeling, we want to bring the golden side out of everybody but those touchy subjects or whatever we want to touch on, those will come whenever people get a chance to tell their stories at the Olympics,” she revealed.

Simone Biles will be participating in the U.S Classic 2024 later this month where she will be going head to head against Olympic Gold medalist Gabby Douglas before turning her focus completely to the U.S. Olympic trials.