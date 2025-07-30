Simone Biles expresses disbelief on her Netflix docuseries earning major award nomination

Simone Biles recently shared her feelings about the Emmy nomination for her documentary 'Simone Biles Rising'. The documentary has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Documentary [Series] category.

The Olympic champion gymnast shared the image of a gift box sent by the Netflix team over the Emmy nomination. The documentary has been streaming on the OTT platform Netflix since July 2024.

Biles shared the photo on her Instagram story with the following caption,

"Thanks to my family @netflix for the sweet gift. I still can't believe we're nominated for an EMMY for Simone Biles Rising"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram story [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

The first season of 'Simone Biles Rising' was launched on Netflix on July 17, a couple of weeks before the Paris Olympics that was held in 2024. Following the immense popularity of the first season, the second season began on the OTT platform from October 25 onwards.

Simone Biles had previously attended the ESPY Awards ceremony. The Olympic champion gymnast had won two awards - one for Best Championship Performance in the women's individual all-around at the Paris Olympics, and the other for Best Women's Athlete overall.

When Simone Biles shared her views about making sacrifices for competing at the 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles talks about her plans for Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once opened up about her plans for the LA Olympics to be held in 2028. The Olympic champion gymnast hasn't confirmed her participation for the quadrennial event to be held in Los Angeles.

In her interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine, the Olympic champion gymnast remarked,

"I’ve accomplished so much. There’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done."

The gymnast further added,

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Simone Biles had last competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she won three gold medals and a silver medal. If she goes on to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics, the 27-year-old gymnast will become one of the oldest female gymnasts to represent the USA, unless Gabby Douglas manages to qualify as well.

