"We all prayed together"-When Simone Biles opened up about aspect that brought Team USA together during Olympics despite following different religions

Simone Biles once opened up about what brought the team together and motivated them to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She competed at her first Olympics in Rio and was accompanied by Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman.

At the Rio Games, Biles won four gold and one bronze medal. The American team dominated the team event after besting the fierce Chinese and Russian squads. The USA women's gymnastics squad collected nine medals, including Biles, Raisman, Kocian, and Hernandez's individual medals. In an interview with liberty.edu in 2017, Biles opened up about how the team members motivated each other throughout the Olympics.

Biles stated that although the team experienced anxiety, they supported and motivated each other, specifically by praying together, which gave them strength. Praying together as a team, despite having different religions, felt special to them.

“Don’t get me wrong, we do get nervous here and there, but we do pray, and we go to each other and look to each other for motivation so we can hit all our sets. We feel like if one person hits it, it draws a line of perfection, and we try to keep that going.

“Even on the Olympic team, we would all sit there and pray together, saying prayers to keep us safe, to keep us well, keep us focused. Even though we were different religions, we all prayed together; we found that special for us.”

Biles also highlighted that watching one team member perform well inspired others to do the same.

Simone Biles gives her views on making sacrifices for competing at the 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles during the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles has so far collected 11 Olympic medals from her three appearances at the Games. In an interview with SI, she opened up about competing at the 2028 Games, stating that, now that she has achieved everything in the sport, it would have to mean a lot than just winning medals.

"I’ve accomplished so much,” Biles said. "There’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.

“If you go back, you’ll be greedy,” she continued. “Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Simone Biles has been on a break from gymnastics since her appearance at the Paris Games.

