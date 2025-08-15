Simone Biles expresses disbelief in having her own Netflix series while getting emotional over customised menu

Simone Biles recently expressed her disbelief in having a docuseries made on her while attending a Netflix event at Stella West Hollywood on August 13, in West Hollywood, California. Biles' career witnessed multiple ups and downs, making it worthy to be shown in a docuseries form.
The Rising documentary is divided into four parts, which show the legendary gymnast's return to gymnastics after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Games and highlight how she balances her mental health, personal life, and training. Episodes 1 and 2 (part 1) showcase how she navigated the challenging period of suffering from 'twisties' in Tokyo, along with her return to the mat.
Part 2 (episodes 3 and 4) of the docuseries, which was released on October 25, 2024, specifically focuses on how the 28-year-old prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics, followed by her success. Still in awe over a docuseries made on her journey, Biles recently took to Instagram story to share her feelings.
In a video shared, Biles was seen walking to a restaurant with a poster of her docuseries and wrote:
"Still in awe that I have a docuseries on Netflix 🥱."
Later, she shared a glimpse of a customised menu named after her. It also included a pin, showcasing Biles performing a routine in the air, which made the gymnast emotional as she added a few teary-eyed emojis to her story.
Simone Biles' Rising is competing against Chef’s Table, 100 Foot Wave, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and Social Studies after being nominated for the 77th annual Emmy Awards, which will be announced on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.
Simone Biles opens up about the release time of the docuseries
Simone Biles Rising (part 1) was released ahead of the gymnast's participation at the Paris Games. In an interview with usatoday.com in October 2024, Biles stated that although watching her docuseries before the Olympics was risky, she discussed it with her therapist and felt mentally prepared.
"I actually got to see the episodes beforehand and I talked with my therapist about it," she said. "And yes, the timing was a little bit risky, but I knew that I had already done all the work mentally that I was OK that it came out at the time that it did."
She won three gold and one silver medal in Paris.