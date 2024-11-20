Simone Biles was recently seen showing off her new haircut and new boots days after the conclusion of the Gold Over America Tour. The gymnast wrapped up the season on November 3 in Detroit.

The gymnast launched the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour this year after the Paris Olympics to celebrate the Olympians and showcase the importance of their mental health. She first introduced this after the Tokyo Olympics and started this tour only for women's gymnastics; however, this year she also involved the men gymnasts in the team. The tour commenced on September 16 in Oceanside, and following this, the team flawlessly executed it in various cities.

After the wrapping up of this tour, the team, which included Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Joscelyn Roberson, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Fred Richards, Brody Malone, Yul Moldaeur, and multiple others' off-season began.

Amid her downtime from the sport, Simone Biles has been sharing some of her shenanigans with the fans and recently shared a picture on her Instagram story where she was wearing a black-colored sweatshirt dress and paired it with silver-colored high-raised knee-length boots. Along with this, she also flaunted her new adorable pixie haircut.

Simone Biles’ Instagram story

Simone Biles penned an emotional note after the conclusion of the Gold Over America Tour

After performing in 30 cities, the Gold Over America Tour came to an end on November 3, and Simone Biles penned an emotional note, bidding goodbye to the event and cherishing the moments spent during this tour. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle with her team that showcased multiple moments from the tour. She extended gratitude toward her fans and wrote in the caption:

"7 weeks, countless memories, and endless gratitude. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported this journey after the success we had in Paris 🎉 Your energy and love fuel everything I do. Forever thankful, forever inspired. STAY GOLDEN 🐐”, wrote Simone Biles.

The 27-year-old gymnast recently also shared a story on her Instagram thanking the sponsors of the tour, such as Athleta, GK Elite, Powerade, and others. She said:

"Thank you to our sponsors. A big reason we were able to perform each and every night in 30 cities.🤍"

Biles’ Instagram story

Ahead of the tour, Simone Biles wrapped up her Paris Olympics campaign, where she won a total of four medals, of which three were gold and one was silver. She won her first gold of the 2024 Summer Games in the team all-around event, where she and her team earned a score of 171.296 points to trounce Italy and Brazil. Following this, Biles won her other two golds in the individual all-around and vault exercise and also bagged a silver medal in the floor exercise.

