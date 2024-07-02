Mikaela Shiffrin has praised Simone Biles' floor routine featuring Taylor Swift's song at the 2024 US Gymnastic Trials. She also anticipated the Team USA gymnastics squad to make a mark in Paris.

Shiffrin, awaiting her alpine skiing season to start, has consistently supported Biles ahead of the Paris Olympics. In a recent X post, four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles posed inside the Target Center, Minneapolis, to announce her entry at the Trials mat.

In response, Shiffrin expressed excitement as the Olympian geared up for the Trials and wrote:

"Let’s gooooo @Simone_Biles !!

Shiffrin has now congratulated Biles on her Paris qualification and called her a 'force' to be reckoned with.

"@Simone_Biles is a FORCE…and a joy to watch compete!! It’s been so much fun to watch Olympic Trials for track, swimming, and gymnastics. Can’t wait to watch in less than a month!" she wrote.

Shiffrin reposted the video of the NBC Olympic & Paralympics, which featured Biles kicking off her floor routine with a triple-double, the hardest tumbling pass in the history of gymnastics.

Simone Biles earned an all-around score of 117.225 over two days of the competition, finishing on top, ahead of Suni Lee in second and Jordan Chiles in third.

Before the Olympics commence, Biles' docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, will hit the Netflix screens on July 17, 2024. As she recalled her Tokyo Olympics roadblock for 'twisties', it struck a chord with Shiffrin, who also went through something similar at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In response to the trailer launch by Netflix, Shiffrin couldn't hold her exhilaration of watching Biles' docuseries, writing:

"Looking forward to this, @Simone_Biles"

Mikaela Shiffrin once said that Simone Biles 'can do it all!'

In an Atomic-sponsored media event, Mikaela Shiffrin picked Simone Biles as a worthy slalom competitor. However, she quickly escalated to correct her statement and believed that Biles could do everything.

"I think she'd be really good at slalom. But I’m pretty sure she could do everything! The explosiveness helps a lot in slalom. But she's strong and she's smart, you know, she can do it all!” Shiffrin said in front of the Altenmarkt, Austria crowd.

Biles also picked Shiffrin as a worthy balance beam performer since the alpine skier competes in a sport based on balance, where she has to keep her body forward or backward relative to the feet.

Mikaela Shiffrin will start her 2024-2025 season in September but will be at the edge of her seat watching Biles perform at the Paris Olympics.

