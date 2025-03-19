Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi made her feelings known about the attendance during Georgia Gymdogs regular season

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, reacted to the attendance during the Georgia Gymnastics regular season. She decided to join the Georgia GymDogs team after transferring from Arizona State University.

The gymnastics team averaged 9,193 attendees at their regular season home meets this year, which was the highest average since 2020. The team received a total attendance of 45,965 across five competitions, and the UGA Gymnastics shared this achievement on their Instagram handle which caught the eye of their co-head coach, Landi.

She reshared the achievement on her Instagram story and extended gratitude for the attendance. She wrote:

"Thank you DawgNation for the incredible support this season❤️🖤"

Cecile Landi's Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, Cecile Landi penned a heartfelt note for Simone Biles on the latter's 28th birthday. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, which was a fusion of several pictures of the gymnast's special moments. Showcasing their bond, Landi penned a note in the caption that read:

"Happy 28th Birthday to the one and only 🐐Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family! I’m forever grateful ❤️ I wish you the very best day and year yet!!! Love you 😘"

Simone Biles shared sweet words for Cecile Landi for her new venture

Simone Biles started her training under Cecile Landi and her husband, Laurent Landi, in 2017, after they joined the coaching staff of the World Champions Center in Spring, Texas. The two shared a very close bond, and the gymnast has grown tremendously with Landi as her coach.

They last worked together during the Paris Olympics, where Biles won four medals, three gold and one silver. Along with honing Biles' skills, she was one of her biggest supporters during the entire campaign. Following this, Landi moved away from WCC, joining Georgia's women's gymnastics team as the co-head coach.

After the former WCC coach joined the new role, Biles congratulated her with a heartfelt post on her Instagram story. Appreciating her, she wrote a note that read:

"Congratulations, Cecile. I can't think of a more deserving person. Can't wait to see what the future holds for UGA Gymnastics! Y'all are in GREAT hands!”

Not only Biles but Landi also cheers the loudest for the gymnast in all her achievements, including the premiere of Simone Biles Rising on Netflix in Hollywood. After the event, she shared a picture of her posing with Biles and wrote:

"Such a special night celebrating the premiere of Simone Biles Rising on Netflix in Hollywood! Many thanks to Simone for sharing this night with us, I’m always in awe of you, no matter the accolades,you always stay true to yourself and truly care about the people around you ❤️ Congrats to @projectlifemedia @jbyfilm for such and amazing docuseries!"

Cecile Landi recently made her feelings known about senior Anaya Smith's impact on the Georgia Gymdogs.

