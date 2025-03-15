Simone Biles´ former coach Cecile Landi pens a heartfelt note on the Olympic gold medalist's birthday

On Simone Biles’ birthday, her former coach, Cecile Landi, penned a heartfelt message for the Olympic gold medalist. As she extended her best wishes on Biles’ 28th birthday, Landi also took the opportunity to reflect on their relationship.

Ad

Simone Biles began training under the guidance of Cecile Landi and her husabnd Laurent Landi in 2017, after they joined the coaching staff of the World Champions centre in Spring, Texas. Since then they have shared a great bond on both a professional as well as personal level.

Landi brought about several changes in Biles' performances that have helped her dominate the gymnastics circuit over the years. Moreover, Landi stood as a strong supporter for Biles during her shortcomings as well tough times, especially after the Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Trending

As Biles celebrated her 28th birthday, Cecile Landi penned a heartfelt note for the gymnast. Landi expressed her gratitude for their bond as she extended her best wishes.

"Happy 28th Birthday to the one and only 🐐Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family! I’m forever grateful ❤️ I wish you the very best day and year yet!!! Love you 😘," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Cecile Landi on Simone Biles' latest Netflix documentary series

Cecile Landi and her caughter at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - Source: Getty

After attending the premiere of Simone Biles' highly anticipated Netflix documentary series, Cecile Landi expressed her thoughts through an Instagram post. The documentary series that was released after the Paris Olympics, showcased multiple aspects of the star gymnast's life right from the Tokyo Olympics.

Ad

Biles spoke about the horrific aftermath of her appearance in the quadrennial games in the Japanese capital and revealed how the critcism as well as the hate after her withdrawal had a profound impact on her.

Cecile Landi extended her support to the American gymnast and gave her a crucial advice to stay true to herself in every situation. Moreover, she revealed how her caring nature for everyone truly stands out and lauded the team for putting together an amazing documentary.

Ad

"Such a special night celebrating the premiere of Simone Biles Rising on Netflix in Hollywood! Many thanks to Simone for sharing this night with us, I’m always in awe of you, no matter the accolades,you always stay true to yourself and truly care about the people around you ❤️ Congrats to @projectlifemedia @jbyfilm for such and amazing docuseries!" she wrote.

Ad

Cecile Landi recently bid goodbye to the World Champions Centre as she took up a new role as the co-head coach of the Georgia Gymdogs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback