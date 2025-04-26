Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi makes feelings known as she reminisces on moment that led to huge career move

Simone Biles' coach, Cecile Landi, reflected and remembered the moment that turned out to be a very significant move in her coaching career. Before taking the duties of the co-head coach of the Georgia Gymdogs, Cecile was the personal coach of Simone Biles.

She played an instrumental role in Simone clinching the four Olympic medals. As a gymnast herself, Cecile represented France at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and finished eighth in the qualifying rounds.

In April 2024, Cecile took on the duties of Georgia's co-head coach alongside Ryan Roberts. In a recent Instagram story, Cecile Landi reminisced about the moment her career took a different turn. She shared:

A year ago today!!! 1 season done and ready for more !! so grateful to be here !!! Thanks @vikingcoach for the call & thanks @ugaathletics for the support and trust!"

Cecile was a significant part of Simone's training campaign during the World Title wins in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Cecile and Simone Biles shared a wholesome moment when the former gave birthday greetings to Simone. Cecile said:

"Happy 28th Birthday to the one and only 🐐Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family! I’m forever grateful ❤️ I wish you the very best day and year yet!!! Love you 😘

In her first year as coach, Cecile Landi guided Gymdogs to climb the ranking and even secure third position in round two of the NCAA regionals.

Simone Biles added new accolades to her career

Simone Biles has added new accolades to her career. Simone made the Time 100 2025 list, she was included in the list of 100 most influential people. Simone, in an Instagram post, said:

"Incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list ❤️✨ time.com/time100 Thank you, @time"

Simone added another honor from Laureus to her list of accolades. Simone Biles won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award yet again in 2025. This was the fifth Laureus award for Simone. She won her first Laureus Sportswoman of the Year in 2017, then again in 2019, 2020, and 2025. She also won the Laureus Comeback of the Year award in 2024. Simone is not yet sure about the LA Olympics 2028, with the age and the impact of sport, she is mindful and has her priorities set right.

