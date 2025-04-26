Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi pens heartfelt message for skiing and snowboarding team after sharing experience with coaches

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, extended her good wishes to the American skiing and snowboarding team for the 2026 Winter Olympics. She opened up about her and her husband Laurent Landi's experience of sharing their coaching with the American skiing and snowboarding team's coaches Anouk Patty and Gillian Bower, respectively.

Landi has enjoyed a successful career as the Olympic coach for Team USA. The legendary gymnast Biles' winning six medals under her guidance was the highlight of her Olympic coaching journey. She and her husband, Laurent, who also trains the American women's gymnastics team, met the athlete-turned-coach Patty while reflecting on their coaching journey.

Patty is a former athlete who competed for the U.S. Alpine Ski Team in the 1980s. She also won the NCAA Skiing Championship in 1988. Bower is also a significant personality in leading the American snowboarding team to excellence, having earned the Service Provider of the Year honor in 2019. Following their meeting, Landi conveyed her best regards to the teams and wrote:

"Feeling grateful and honored to have shared our coaching experiences with the incredible ski and snowboard coaches! Wishing you all the best as you prepare for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy! 🏂⛷️✨Thank you Gillian & Anouk for having us #Coaching #WinterGames #mentalhealth Go Team USA"

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reflects on competing and coaching athletes at Olympics

Simone Biles and coach Cecile Canqueteau-Land during the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, reflected upon competing and coaching athletes for the Olympics. She competed for the French team at the 1996 Atlanta Games and helped the squad settle in eighth place in the team event by competing in all events.

In a recent interview, Landi expressed her joy at her athletes securing more success than her at the Olympic Games.

"I mean this summer was pretty incredible, not only was it in Paris, that's where I was born, my family was there so it was kind of full circle, and going back there. I don't know, I just feel more pride when my athletes do better than when I did it myself. It was really emotional to see them especially after Tokyo, we all know how it went. To be able to go there and do what they worked so hard for and to get that gold was just amazing."

At the Paris Games, the American women's gymnastics squad secured seven medals, including the team event, Simone Biles' two individual medals, Suni Lee's two medals in all-around and uneven bars, and Jade Carey's bronze medal in vault.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More