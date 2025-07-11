Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts to attending Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour along with her Olympian daughter Juliette

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, recently shared a glimpse of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, which she attended with her Olympian daughter, Juliette Landi. The former Team USA coach was named co-head coach of the Georgia GymDogs in April 2024 and resumed the position in August 2024 after the gymnastics team won a gold medal at the Paris Games.

She recently shared a sweet selfie she took with her daughter during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pop star was seen performing hits from her Grammy-winning album. While Landi was seen wearing a white floral outfit, her daughter was seen in a black top and flaunting an Olympic-ring necklace.

"Beyonce concert with the best," Landi wrote, adding a series of hearts.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' former coach Landi's Instagram story (@cecilelandi).

Biles won six Olympic medals while training under Landi, including team silver and balance beam bronze medals in Tokyo and team, all-around, vault, and floor gold medals in the Paris Games.

Landi's daughter Juliette represented the national squad (France) in the 3m springboard event in the French capital and placed eighth. In September 2023, she announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University.

"More pride when my athletes do better than when I did" - When Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opened up on her gymnasts' success at the Olympics

Simone Biles and coach Cecile Landi during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, represented the French squad at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and settled in eighth place in the team event. In a December 2024 interview with Flipping Out with Bridget Sloan, she opened up about how the success of gymnasts training under her brings her joy.

"I mean this summer was pretty incredible, not only was it in Paris, that's where I was born, my family was there so it was kind of full circle, and going back there. I don't know, I just feel more pride when my athletes do better than when I did it myself. It was really emotional to see them especially after Tokyo, we all know how it went. To be able to go there and do what they worked so hard for and to get that gold was just amazing," she said (2:20 onwards).

Landi was named the 2024 USA Gymnastics Coach of the Year. She has trained 13 USA Women's Senior National Team members, including Biles, Jordan Chiles, Maddie Kocian, Alyssa Baumann, and Joscelyn Roberson.

