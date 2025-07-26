  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts as daughter gears up for second appearance at the World Aquatics Championships

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts as daughter gears up for second appearance at the World Aquatics Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:57 GMT
Simone Biles
Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter will compete at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. (Images by Getty)

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi recently reacted to her daughter Juliette Landi making her second appearance at the World Aquatics Championships. The event is scheduled from Friday, July 11, to Sunday, August 3, which includes multiple events such as swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo.

Ad

Landi's daughter will compete in the diving events. She will participate in the women's 1m springboard event, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025. Juliette will also participate in the 3m springboard, whose preliminary round will be held on August 1, with the final round on August 3. Ahead of her second appearance at the World Championships, the French diver expressed her joy, writing.

"Second world champs here in singapore !!🇸🇬🙌🏼🌟starting tomorrow with 1m and then august 1st for 3m !! so excited to end this season off here at this beautiful pool!!🫶🏼🫶🏼"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Landi shared the post on her Instagram story and sent heartfelt wishes while taking pride in her daughter.

Screenshot of Landi&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Landi's Instagram story.

Juliette also competed at the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships 2024, where she secured seventh place in the 1m springboard and eighth in the 3m springboard events. The University of Auburn diver also competed at the 2024 Paris Games in 3m synchronised springboard and settled in eighth place.

Ad

Simone Biles makes her feelings known after winning two awards at the 2025 ESPYs

Simone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Simone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles earned two awards - the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony on July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She earned the prestigious honor for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games. Following the recognition, she expressed her joy and gratitude.

Ad
"Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much," Biles said on receiving the award," (0:35 onwards).
"I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you."
Ad
youtube-cover

Simone Biles won the Best Championship Performance award after being the only female athlete nominated in the category over Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications