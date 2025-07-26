Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts as daughter gears up for second appearance at the World Aquatics Championships

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi recently reacted to her daughter Juliette Landi making her second appearance at the World Aquatics Championships. The event is scheduled from Friday, July 11, to Sunday, August 3, which includes multiple events such as swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo.Landi's daughter will compete in the diving events. She will participate in the women's 1m springboard event, scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025. Juliette will also participate in the 3m springboard, whose preliminary round will be held on August 1, with the final round on August 3. Ahead of her second appearance at the World Championships, the French diver expressed her joy, writing.&quot;Second world champs here in singapore !!🇸🇬🙌🏼🌟starting tomorrow with 1m and then august 1st for 3m !! so excited to end this season off here at this beautiful pool!!🫶🏼🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLandi shared the post on her Instagram story and sent heartfelt wishes while taking pride in her daughter.Screenshot of Landi's Instagram story.Juliette also competed at the World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships 2024, where she secured seventh place in the 1m springboard and eighth in the 3m springboard events. The University of Auburn diver also competed at the 2024 Paris Games in 3m synchronised springboard and settled in eighth place.Simone Biles makes her feelings known after winning two awards at the 2025 ESPYsSimone Biles during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)Simone Biles earned two awards - the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete - Women’s Sports at the 2025 ESPY Award ceremony on July 16, at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. She earned the prestigious honor for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games. Following the recognition, she expressed her joy and gratitude.&quot;Well, that was very unexpected, especially in a category of all men. So, thank you guys so much,&quot; Biles said on receiving the award,&quot; (0:35 onwards).&quot;I'm honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know. I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, family, and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn't be standing here without all of you.&quot;Simone Biles won the Best Championship Performance award after being the only female athlete nominated in the category over Stephen Curry, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy.