Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts to daughter's impressive performance at French National Championships

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, recently reacted to her daughter Juliette Landi's impressive performance at the 2025 French National Championships. Juliette competed in the diving events at the Championships held from Saturday, June 14 to Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Montpellier, France.

Juliette secured a gold and a silver medal at the Championships and earned spots to compete at the 2025 European Junior Diving Championships in Athens and the Senior World Championships. The Auburn University committed diver represented the French national team at the 2024 Paris Games, where she settled in eighth place in the 3m springboard.

Following her recent feat, which she achieved only days after suffering an injury, she expressed her joy on social media, saying,

Trending

"Walking away from nationals this year with having goals achieved and overall just very very happy with how it went! 🥇🥈"

"Going into this meet, there were a lot of ups and downs. Back in April, I had to take about a month off from diving because I strained my abs. I had to come back from that injury slowly. With an injury like that, it’s something out of my control, which was hard. But I never gave up, and I really just gave it my all last weekend. Even with all that, I’m proud to have qualified for Junior Europeans and Senior Worlds!"

Cecile Landi penned her love and admiration for her daughter by sharing the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Fiere de toi juju," meaning 'Proud of you, Juju.'

Screenshot of Landi's Instagram story.

Cecile Landi is currently serving as the co-head coach for the Georgia GymDogs.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi opens up on her athletes' earning success at the Olympics

Simone Biles and coach Cecile Landi during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, expressed her joy in watching her athletes soar to success at the Olympics. She guided Simone Biles and the other gymnasts at the Paris Games, where the American squad collected seven medals in total, including a gold in the team event. In an interview, she spoke about seeing her mentees surpass her achievement at the Quadrennial Games.

"I mean this summer was pretty incredible, not only was it in Paris, that's where I was born, my family was there so it was kind of full circle, and going back there. I don't know, I just feel more pride when my athletes do better than when I did it myself. It was really emotional to see them especially after Tokyo, we all know how it went. To be able to go there and do what they worked so hard for and to get that gold was just amazing." (2:20 onwards)

Landi competed at the 1996 Atlanta Games and helped the French squad to settle in eighth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More