Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts to Georgia gymnast making debut at NCAA Championships 2025

Simone Biles' coach Cecile Landi shared her reaction to collegiate gymnast Adyson Wahl making her national debut at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Ad

Landi was named the co-head coach of the Georgia GymDogs in April 2024, who Wahl represents in collegiate gymnastics. Landi is regarded as one of the best gymnastics coaches and represented France in elite gymnastics at the 1996 Summer Olympics before transitioning into coaching.

Landi has coached multiple athletes to victory at the Olympics, including Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Madison Kocian. The 45-year-old is now a co-head coach for the Georgia GymDogs, where she oversaw Wahl making her debut at the NCAA Championships.

Ad

Trending

Wahl is a sophmore at Georgia, and as a freshman in the 2024 season, she won four event titles which included two on vault and two for all-around.

Cecile Landi reposted a story by the Georgia gymnastics account on Instagram, which showed Wahl recording a score of 9.875 on her national debut.

Still taken from Cecile Landi's Instagram (Source: @cecilelandi/Instagram)

Cecile Landi helped Simone Biles grab three gold medals and six Olympic medals in total, at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ad

Cecile Landi discusses her Olympic journey as coach and athlete

Landi with Simone Biles at the 2024 Sumer Olympics - (Image via Getty)

Cecile Landi made her feelings known towards her Olympic journey, as both a coach and athlete.

Ad

Landi is a renowned gymnastics coach and is the co-head coach of the Georgia GymDogs alongside Ryan Roberts. Landi also represented France in elite gymnastics at multiple international tournaments.

Landi, in interview on the Flipping Out with Bridget Sloan podcast, discussed her Olympic journey, including coaching at Paris 2024. The French coach said she felt more pride when her athletes did well, rather than when she competed. (2:16 onwards)

"I mean this summer was pretty incredible, not only was it in Paris, that's where I was born, my family was there so it was kind of full circle, and going back there, I don't know, I just feel more pride when my athletes do better than when I did it myself. It was really emotional to see them especially after Tokyo, we all know how it went. To be able to go there and do what they worked so hard for and to get that gold was just amazing."

Ad

Landi also added that her daughter, Juliette Landi, also competed at the Paris Olympics.

"And we had our daughter competing in diving in Paris so it was pretty surreal, to be all three of us in the village and meeting for lunch or dinner at the cafeteria and see her compete it was just unbelievable yeah." - Cecile Landi

Ad

Cecile is married to former gymnast and coach Laurent Landi, who together with Cecile, coached Simone Biles and other elite athletes at the World Champions Centre in Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More