Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts to gymnast's new role in The Voice

Simone Biles' former coach at the World Champions Centre, Cecile Landi, recently expressed her excitement for Biles as she took on the role of playoffs advisor for Snoop Dogg's team on the singing reality show, The Voice. The gymnastics icon recently wrapped up her 2024 season with the final stop of her Gold Over America Tour in Detroit.

Following a remarkable show at the Paris Olympics in August and wrapping up the Gold Over America Tour earlier this month, the 27-year-old recently joined the show as the guest mentor for Snoop Dogg's squad. Reflecting on this new experience, the gymnast shared that she and Snoop Dogg worked collaboratively as a team to provide valuable guidance and support to the artists.

"We were able to riff off each other and give the artists the best insight going into the next round. It was pretty easy, simple. We’re both very mellow. But if we need to bring that energy up, then we can. For us, it was about instilling confidence going into the next week," Biles said (via The Associated Press).

NBC The Voice announced the update on their Instagram handle, which was later reposted by Cecile Landi on her Instagram story, who congratulated the gymnast, writing:

"Congrats!!! I'm so excited for you."

Landi recently coached Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where Simone Biles led the American squad, securing ten medals, including three golds, one silver, and six bronzes. After the conclusion of the Games, the French coach departed from the WCC to take over the role of co-head coach at Georgia University.

"Simone Biles has opened my eyes on a lot of things" - When Cecile Landi reflected on her association with the Olympian

Cecile Landi and Simone Biles at the Paris Games 2024 - (Source: Getty)

In a January 2023 interview with Olympics.com, Cecile Landi expressed that coaching Simone Biles came with its own pressure as she was already a well-established gymnast. Landi reflected on the challenge of finding ways to help her achieve greater heights.

"When we started coaching Simone, I would say that we had a different kind of pressure because everyone was waiting for us, maybe, to mess up. ‘How can you get her better? How can you make her better?’ I don’t know, but she can do more. And she did. It has definitely been a big change, and Simone has opened my eyes on a lot of things," Landi said.

When Cecile Landi departed from WCC, Simone Biles and teammates honored their coach in their own way through heartfelt tributes on their respective social media handles.

