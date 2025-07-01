Simone Biles’ former Coach Cecile Landi’s daughter pens emotional message after officially ending her junior career

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter, Juliette Landi, recently opened up about the culmination of her junior career. Her journey came to an end shortly after the EA Junior Diving Championship 2025.

Landi participated in the 3m springboard event for girls at the European Championships, which took place from June 23 to June 29 in Athens, Greece. Despite delivering her best efforts in the competition, the diver only managed to earn a sixth-place finish. Shortly after this performance, she announced the official end of her junior career.

She made her feelings known about ending her junior career and also reflected on her performance in the Junior Championships in the latest update. Landi shared a series of three pictures on her Instagram handle and penned an emotional message in the caption, stating that she was 'disappointed' with her performance at the championships.

"First and last jr european championships 🇬🇷 I ’ve officially finished my junior career, but i do have many mixed emotions after this meet. i’m disappointed and frustrated with myself to say the least. i didn’t do as well as i can do, and with that it costs me so much at this meet. i will say that i’m proud of myself for not giving up after my mistake in the 3m final," wrote Juliette Landi."

Talking about gaining experience and looking forward to the World Championships, she added:

"Now i am gaining the experience and the confidence. in few weeks i head to worlds, so my season isn’t over just yet. and with that i want to end it with giving it everything i’ve got in singapore and taking in the experience. Junior diving was so special and i’m grateful always to have had the opportunity to compete for france and go to these competitions. sad with it having to end but grateful for it💓💓"

Here is the full caption:

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts to daughter's performance at the French National Championships

Simone Biles' ex-coach, Cecile Landi, recently made her feelings known about her daughter, Juliette Landi's performance at the 2025 French National Championships, where the latter bagged a gold and a silver medal. The championships were held from June 14 to June 19, 2025, in Montpellier, France.

Following this feat, Landi opened up about her performance at the national championships, exuding pride in herself for achieving her goals shortly after she strained her abs. She uploaded a bunch of pictures and videos from the championships on her Instagram and penned a note in the caption that read:

"Walking away from nationals this year with having goals achieved and overall just very very happy with how it went! 🥇🥈 Going into this meet there were a lot of ups and downs. back in april i had to take about a month off of diving because i strained my ab. i had to comeback from that injury slowly. with an injury like that, it’s something out of my control, which was hard. but i never gave up, and i really just gave it my all last weekend. even with all that i’m proud to have qualified to junior europeans and senior worlds!"

This post garnered the attention of her mother and Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi. The latter reshared her daughter's post on her Instagram story and wrote 'Proud of you, Juju' in French.

"Fiere de toi juju," wrote the gymnastics coach.

Cecile Landi started coaching Simone Biles in 2017 at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas.

