Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi shares delighted reaction to flight upgrade during her journey to Arizona

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, shared her thoughts after receiving a flight upgrade on her way to Arizona. This comes just a few weeks after the conclusion of the 2025 collegiate gymnastics season.

Landi's side, the Georgia Gymdogs advanced to the NCAA Regional second round during the season. However, the side failed to advance to the finals after finishing third in the second round behind Arizona and Missouri. This concluded Landi's first season as the Gymdogs' head coach.

Amidst this break time from the gymnastics mat, Landi shared a glimpse from her flight seat while travelling to Arizona on her Instagram stories. Additionally, she also thanked Delta Air Lines for the upgrade they gave her and wrote further:

"A little upgrade in the morning is a nice way to start the day Thanks @delta"

Landi's story featuring her picture from her flight seat - Source: via @cecilelandi on Instagram

Before her Georgia Gymdogs assignment, Cecile Landi spent several years coaching Biles. Even after the separation of ways, Landi has been one of the major cheerleaders of the gymnast's achievements.

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, shares how her husband motivated her to take up the collegiate job

Cecile Landi with Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, shared how her husband, Laurent, helped her in her decision to take up the coaching assignment at the University of Georgia.

Speaking in an interview, Landi shared that when the opportunity came, Laurent insisted she take up this assignment and they would plan cordially for their daughter. Additionally, Laurent told Landi that this is too big an opportunity to leave behind. She said (via Gymnastics Now):

"Laurent was the one who was like, ‘Go – go for it.’ Until our daughter was 10 to 12 years old, I did not travel much. Laurent did everything, and I stayed home and raised our daughter and took care of all the athletes that were staying home. He was like, ‘It’s your time. You get this opportunity. You should take it. we’ll figure it out with Juliet. You go do this and we’ll meet you in a couple months, but you can’t pass this."

During the interview, Cecile Landi also remarked that even though in Europe (referring to her home continent) there is a system to make more money by working specific hours, she has an affinity towards the sporting culture of the US.

