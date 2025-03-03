Simone Biles' former coach reacts as Georgia GymDogs continue to impress in Road to Nationals rankings after win against Kentucky Wildcats

The acclaimed former head coach of Simone Biles, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, has recently shared her appreciative thoughts for Georgia GymDogs' successes this season. She shared her positive reaction, highlighting GymDogs' ranking for Week 9 on her Instagram story.

Ad

Under the tutelage of USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the decorated gymnast Simone Biles achieved six Olympic medals and seventeen World Championship medals. The prominent head coach, who now leads the Georgia women’s gymnastics team with Ryan Roberts, has achieved successful outcomes in the season, her latest win being against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Canqueteau-Landi expressed her views sans words through a post in her Instagram story, as GymDogs have limited the Wildcats with the concluding score of 197.200 - 197.150. She reacted to the Top 10 Rankings, sharing:

Ad

Trending

“ ❤️🖤☝️”

Screenshot of Cecile Canqueteau Landi's Instagram story | Credits IG/cecilelandi

With their win against the Wildcats, the GymDogs have remained undefeated at their home, Stegeman Coliseum, with a season score of 4-0. This impressive feat has been achieved for the first time since 2017. On bars, Holly Snyder successfully reached her new season high. On the beam event, the team recorded their second-highest beam score this season against the Kentucky based team.

Ad

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi has coached USA Women's Senior National Team members and Olympic gymnasts, Madison Kocian and Jordan Chiles, among others. In 2017, Canqueteau-Landi and her husband, Laurent Landi, joined the World Champions Centre and personally trained Simone Biles, who is an eleven-time Olympic medalist along with 30 World Championship medals.

When Simone Biles shares her insights on her therapy sessions during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew from multiple events, citing mental health concerns but still managed to clinch two medals. She suffered from 'Twisties', a condition in which mind and body face dissonance. As per the Olympics, during the 2024 Paris Olympics, she reflected on the importance of therapy and mentioned:

Ad

“I did see my therapist the other day…. We’re taking it day-by-day to see if I need extra therapy while I’m here, but so far, so good. The Olympics is such a draining process for the athletes when it’s multiple days of competition, so you definitely have to be on top of your mental, as well as your physical. So as long as we’re doing that, then, we’re good.” She shared with the Olympics in 2024.

Simone Biles is one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time and has achieved prestigious accolades throughout her esteemed career. Along with her Olympics and World Championship triumphs, she also has two gold medals from the Pacific Rim Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback