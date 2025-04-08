Simone Biles’ former coach reacts as Lily Smith & Ady Wahl qualify for NCAA Championships despite Georgia Gymdogs exit

The former coach of Simone Biles, Cecile Landi, recently reacted to the qualification of two of her athletes, Lily Smith and Ady Wahl to the NCAA Championship Finals. While the Gymdogs were unable to secure a spot at the event, the two athletes managed to secure individual qualification.

Ad

In an Instagram stories post, Landi, co-head coach of the Gymdogs, shared her reaction to the qualification.

Landi has just finished her first year with University of Georgia. She was announced as the co-head coach alongside Ryan Roberts in April 2024. Before that, she played a monumental role as a coach in Simone Biles’ career. She was the part of the coaching team when Biles went on to win World Championships titles in 2018, 2019, 2023.

Ad

Trending

Landi shared her reaction to the achievements of two of her athletes, Lily Smith and Ady Wahl. She praised the duo by using the queen emoji to caption the post. Both Smith and Wahl will be representing Gymdogs in the NCAA Championships in Fort-Worth, Texas.

Screenshot of Instagram story of Coach Cecile Landi (@cecilelandi/ig)

Ady Wahl scored a 9.900 on the vault while Lily Smith scored a 9.925 on Floor exercises making the individual qualification despite their team not making through. Smith also received a 10 from a judge, which served as a tiebreaker between her and the another athlete.

Ad

Simone Biles partnering with Make a Wish, set to give commencement speech at Washington University

Simone Biles recently came together with Make-A-Wish America to celebrate a noble cause. Make-A-Wish is a foundation that helps in fulfilling the wishes of children who are suffering from serious medical problems.

Ad

Biles, through her Instagram, celebrated World Wish Month and urged people to help contribute towards changing the lives of the kids that are in need.

"There is nothing more beautiful than the joy on a kid’s face when their wish has been granted. But you don’t have to be an Olympic gymnast to be a WishMaker. YOU have the power to change these kids’ lives. Anyone can help make help grant life-changing wishes to kids when they need it most."

Ad

Biles will also be heading to Washington University to give a commencement speech at the 164th Commencement Ceremony, which will take place on May 12, 9:00 a.m onwards at Francis Olympic Field on Danforth Campus. Biles will be addressing 3400 members of the Class of 2025 and their friends and families.

Biles will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More