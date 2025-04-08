From Jade Carey to Joscelyn Roberson: All the individual gymnasts who qualified to NCAA Championships despite teams elimination

The 2025 NCAA Championships will feature several gymnasts competing in the tournament, despite their teams not qualifying for the event. Following the four NCAA Regional Finals that concluded recently, eight teams: Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA, LSU, and Michigan State have qualified for the team competition.
Besides these teams, some gymnasts will participate in the individual events of the tournament even though their teams are not among the eight teams specified above. Jade Carey, an Oregon State gymnast, will be competing in the all-around event during the Championships after her impressive performance in the regional championships, where she had an AA score of 39.850.
However, Carey's all-around performance (39.700) in the finals of the event didn't end up on a winning note as her team finished fourth after posting a score of 196.875, behind Florida (197.700), California (197.575), and Alabama (197.675).
Joscelyn Roberson, who competes for the Arkansas Razorbacks, will also feature in the all-around event after posting an all-around score of 39.600 in the Pennsylvania regionals.
Such gymnasts to feature in the 2025 NCAA Championships also include Madison Ulrich (all-around) from Denver, Lily Smith (floors) from Georgia, etc. On that note, let's find out all the gymnasts who will feature in various individual events of the Championships despite their team's non-qualification.
2025 NCAA Championships: All individual gymnasts qualified for the event despite their team's elimination from the regional finals
All-around event:
- Jade Carey, Oregon State University
- Joccelyn Robertson, Arkansas Razorbacks
- Madison Ulrich, Denver Pioneers
- Mary McDonough, Washington Huskies
Vaults:
- Kaya Forbs, North Carolina Tar Heels
- Sophia Diaz, Michigan Wolverines
- Rosie Casali, Denver Pioneers
- Ady Wahl, Georgia Gymdogs
Floor Exercises:
- Mya Lauzon, California Golden Bears
- Creslyn Brose, Kentucky Wildcats
- Mya Hooten, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Lily Smith, Georgia Bulldogs
Beam Balance:
- Mya Lauzon, California Golden Bears
- Isabella Magnelli, Kentucky Wildcats
- Brynlee Anderson, BYU Cougars
- Gabby McLaughlin, Auburn
Uneven Bars:
- Madelyn Williams, California Golden Bears
- Maddie Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks
- Rylie Mundell, Denver Pioneers
- Olivia Greaves, Auburn
2025 NCAA Championships: Where to watch, streaming details
ESPN 2 will be bringing the live action of the semifinals of the event for the fans, which will be starting from April 17. The finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday (April 19) will be broadcast by ABC.