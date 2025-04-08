From Jade Carey to Joscelyn Roberson: All the individual gymnasts who qualified to NCAA Championships despite teams elimination

The 2025 NCAA Championships will feature several gymnasts competing in the tournament, despite their teams not qualifying for the event. Following the four NCAA Regional Finals that concluded recently, eight teams: Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, UCLA, LSU, and Michigan State have qualified for the team competition.

Ad

Besides these teams, some gymnasts will participate in the individual events of the tournament even though their teams are not among the eight teams specified above. Jade Carey, an Oregon State gymnast, will be competing in the all-around event during the Championships after her impressive performance in the regional championships, where she had an AA score of 39.850.

However, Carey's all-around performance (39.700) in the finals of the event didn't end up on a winning note as her team finished fourth after posting a score of 196.875, behind Florida (197.700), California (197.575), and Alabama (197.675).

Ad

Trending

Joscelyn Roberson, who competes for the Arkansas Razorbacks, will also feature in the all-around event after posting an all-around score of 39.600 in the Pennsylvania regionals.

Such gymnasts to feature in the 2025 NCAA Championships also include Madison Ulrich (all-around) from Denver, Lily Smith (floors) from Georgia, etc. On that note, let's find out all the gymnasts who will feature in various individual events of the Championships despite their team's non-qualification.

2025 NCAA Championships: All individual gymnasts qualified for the event despite their team's elimination from the regional finals

Madison Ulrich of the Denver Pioneers will feature in the 2025 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

All-around event:

Ad

Jade Carey, Oregon State University

Joccelyn Robertson, Arkansas Razorbacks

Madison Ulrich, Denver Pioneers

Mary McDonough, Washington Huskies

Vaults:

Kaya Forbs, North Carolina Tar Heels

Sophia Diaz, Michigan Wolverines

Rosie Casali, Denver Pioneers

Ady Wahl, Georgia Gymdogs

Floor Exercises:

Mya Lauzon, California Golden Bears

Creslyn Brose, Kentucky Wildcats

Mya Hooten, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Lily Smith, Georgia Bulldogs

Beam Balance:

Mya Lauzon, California Golden Bears

Isabella Magnelli, Kentucky Wildcats

Brynlee Anderson, BYU Cougars

Gabby McLaughlin, Auburn

Uneven Bars:

Madelyn Williams, California Golden Bears

Maddie Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks

Rylie Mundell, Denver Pioneers

Olivia Greaves, Auburn

Ad

2025 NCAA Championships: Where to watch, streaming details

Mary McDonough will feature in the all-around event of the 2025 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

ESPN 2 will be bringing the live action of the semifinals of the event for the fans, which will be starting from April 17. The finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday (April 19) will be broadcast by ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More