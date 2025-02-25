Simone Biles' former coach's daughter makes her feelings known as Georgia GymDogs enters top 10 in NCAA gymnastics rankings

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter Juliette expressed her feelings as her mother's side, Georgia GymDogs touched an impressive feat in the collegiate circuit. This comes just a couple of days after Landi's side lost to Missouri by a margin of 197.425-197.350.

Despite this, the GymDogs managed to clinch a top-10 ranking in the national table with a team national qualifying score of 196.990. This is the first season since 2020 that the GymDogs have been able to place themselves among the top 10 rankings in the road to the national championships.

The Georgia Gymnastics' took to their Instagram handle to share a post to celebrate this feat. The post also featured the pictures of their head coaches, Cecile Landi and Ryan Roberts.

Landi's daughter, Juliette shared this post on her stories and expressed pride on the hard yards done by her mother for the Georgia Gymnastics program. She wrote:

"@cecilelandi proud of you and this team"

Screenshot of Juliette Landi's Instagram story (Image via: Juliette_landi Instagram)

Juliette Landi is a professional diver and competes for France in the international circuit. She also participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the springboard (3m) event and finished eighth.

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi shared her thoughts about her side after the second meet of this collegiate season

Landi at the Ariake Gymnastics Center with Simone Biles on the fourth day of the 2020 Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi shared her thoughts on her gymnastics side following the meet against Boise State (Jan 17). The Georgia Gymdogs won the meet by a margin of 196.825-193.600.

In a press conference following the meet, Landi expressed pride in her side and also praised the gymnasts for their hard work. Additionally, Landi spoke about the judging during the meeting and remarked that it was a bit strange from her perspective. Biles' former coach said (via the Georgia Bulldogs All Access YouTube channel, 00:03 onwards):

"I'm super pleased with the girls and their attitude and the work. We are almost a point higher than last week and I think it's good for the confidence and I just can't wait to keep going, really proud of them. The judging was little strange on some routines but overall it was pretty good. We can ask for summaries and we are going to ask and get the feedback and work on what they told us and do better," said Landi.

Cecile Landi's side, Georgia GymDogs will be next seen during their meet against Kentucky on March 2.

