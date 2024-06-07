Simone Biles recently displayed her eagerness and enthusiasm to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials following her historic feat at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Champiosnhips. Biles secured her ninth national title at the Championships held from May 30 to June 2, 2024, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The American gathered 119.75 points to display her proficiency at the championships. She surpassed Skye Blakely and Kayla DiCello with a huge lead, as the two gymnasts collected 113.85 and 110.8, respectively. Along with the all-around victory, Biles topped all the individual apparatus events in Texas.

Following her victory, Biles took to social media to express her zeal for the last leg of the U.S. women's selection procedure for Paris, 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials slated from June 27 to 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. She shared a series of pictures from the 2024 Championships, that included her husband Jonathan Owens cheering for her from the stands, with her caption reading:

"Next stop: OLYMPIC TRIALS."

Biles bagged a stunning 29.6 points in the balance beam and 30.8 points on the vault. She led the floor and uneven bars with 30.30 and 29.05 points, respectively.

"We are so gonna have some fun" - Simone Biles on 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Simone Biles showed excitement to compete at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials along with four gymnasts training with her at the World Champions Center in Spring, Texas.

Along with Biles Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera, Dulcy Caylor, and Jordan Chiles earned spots to compete in Minneapolis. In an interview with Team USA, Biles stated that she would provide guidance to the other gymnasts, given her extensive experience. Further, she also mentioned having fun at the Trials by taking pictures and creating videos on TikTok.

"Since we have five of us from WCC going to trials, I'm obviously going to guide them through exactly what that's like and we are so gonna have some fun on the side, take our pictures, do our Tik Toks, do all of that because it's truly an experience and then, you know at the end of the day I know how to focus on myself and worry about myself," Simone Biles said.

Simone Biles will be seen competing against other elite gymnasts at the 2024 Olympic Trials, including Kayla DiCello, Shilese Jones, Suni Lee, and Leanne Wong.