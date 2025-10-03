Simone Biles gets emotional after husband Jonathan Owens showers her with gifts amid busy schedule

Simone Biles recently became emotional after her husband, Jonathan Owens, sent her gifts amidst a busy schedule. Owens is currently representing the team of the Chicago Bears in the NFL league as a safety player.

The Olympic champion gymnast uploaded some snaps of the gifts sent by Owens on her Instagram profile. Biles revealed that she was all set to attend a lecture and was a bit nervous when Jonathan Owens surprised her with numerous bouquets.

Biles shared her amazement as she wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Flowers from hubby. I had a speaking event today and I was very nervyy"

The Olympic champion gymnast further added in the caption,

"Also need to recap the past 2 weekends tomorrow"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles had previously visited Owen's previous NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 28-year-old gymnast was accompanied by several personalities, including her sister and former gymnast Adria Biles. Biles captioned her Instagram post as,

"Winning in sin city 🎰"

After winning two consecutive games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears will now compete against the Washington Commanders on the night of October 13 [October 14 as per IST].

When Simone Biles rallied in Jordan Chiles' support during her performance at Dancing with the Stars

Simone Biles cheers for Jordan Chiles' performance at Dancing with the Stars [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles previously shared her thoughts on Jordan Chiles' performance at the dance reality show Dancing with the Stars. Chiles is participating in the 34th season of the show, alongside choreographer Ezra Sosa.

Biles shared a video of Chiles making a flawless move on the floor on her Instagram story. She captioned the post as,

"Okay lil mama @jordanchiles"

After a wobbly start in the inaugural week of Dancing with the Stars, Jordan Chiles has improved her performance with each passing week to make it to the subsequent rounds along with Ezra Sosa. In the last week, the dancing duo stood jointly in the first position alongside Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas after scoring 24 out of 30 each.

On the other hand, Simone Biles had made her presence felt on Dancing with the Stars a long time ago. Only months after her historic Olympic debut at the quadrennial event in Rio de Janeiro, Biles participated in the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars. Teaming up with choreographer Sasha Farber, Biles made her mark as she finished fourth overall.

