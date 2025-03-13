Simone Biles gives honest opinion as she gushes over Jordan Chiles donning a stylish all black outfit

Simone Biles recently reacted to Jordan Chiles' latest photo dump and gave her honest opinion about the latter's fashionable black outfit. Both athletes concluded their 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Biles and Chiles had successful Olympic campaigns at the 2024 Summer Games, with both winning a gold medal in the team all-around event. Following this, Biles individually won three more medals, including two golds and one silver.

Recently, Biles was seen enjoying her downtime by going on her honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens. On the other hand, Chiles is visiting various places, competing in the NCAA season for the UCLA Bruins, attending events, and more. She shared a glimpse of her 'life lately' in her latest update on social media.

She shared several pictures on Instagram, including her visit to Disneyland and glimpses of her attending several events. However, the last picture showcased her attending the Chanel event wearing an all-black outfit. From sunglasses to the jacket to the heels, she wore all black, and it caught the attention of her best friend, Simone Biles.

Biles gave her honest opinion while gushing over the picture, writing:

"Last pic deserves its own place on the gram🔥"

Simone Biles' comment on Jordan Chiles (@jordanchiles)

Jordan Chiles tears up while revealing Simone Biles' crucial advice while struggling

Jordan Chiles recently sat for an interview with Sports Illustrated and reflected upon the tough times she faced during the World Selection Camp in 2018 and how Simone Biles helped her navigate it. She also opened up about personal struggles and revealed that she was dropped from the American senior and the World team.

During this difficult time, Chiles acknowledged feeling overwhelmed but Biles helped by motivating her with powerful advice.

"The reason why I came back is actually because of one person. I went to a World selection camp and I was already going through a lot within myself and what the acceptance of the sport and me being you know African-American and all that stuff. There were already a lot of things hard on me and at this camp," said Jordan Chiles.

"She was just like 'What's going on?' Because she knew something was up and I was like 'I can't do this anymore, like my body and this I don't know how to do it.' There's no point in going through a lot and my coach and all the stuff. She had looked at me just like you honestly have the ability to do anything you want. She's like you are strong, she just gave me a lot of encouraging words during that time," she added.

Appreciating Simone Biles more, she further said:

"To have something like that in your corner supporting you just makes you feel more confident in yourself."

Simone Biles recently went on a beach vacation with her friends shortly after going to South Africa for her honeymoon.

