Simone Biles shows off latest beach outfits as she goes on trip with friends shortly after her South African honeymoon

Simone Biles turned up glamor in beachwear during her recent trip with friends. Biles was fresh off her honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in South Africa.

Biles recorded a stellar 2024, bagging laurels on and off the mat. Her stint at the Paris Olympics made her the most decorated gymnast with 11 medals. After that, she reunited with her husband during the NFL season and stayed in Chicago when the latter played with the Bears team. Following the season's conclusion, the couple flew to South Africa for the honeymoon they had been waiting for since 2023.

In South Africa, the couple enjoyed a safari, encountering several wild animals, including lions and tuskers. They also experienced a beautiful view from atop Table Mountain, dolphins in the sea, and many more. Soon after their return, the 30-time World jetted off to another vacation with her friends.

Although Biles kept the location under wraps, she posted a series of Instagram stories from the trip, enjoying drinks with her girls, and turning up glamor in her beachwear collection.

She recently posted a collage of four of her looks. The pictures featured her in a black bikini, a mesh dress worn over the bikini, a sea-inspired asymmetric dress, and a white co-ord set.

Simone Biles' collage of beach looks during vacation with friends; Instagram -- @simonebiles

A day ago, she offered a glimpse of jet skiing with her friends in her Instagram stories.

Biles received the Sportswomen of the Year award from Sports Illustrated and a nomination for World Sportswoman of the Year from Laureus Sports.

Simone Biles opened up about the reason she pursued gymnastics as a career

Simone Biles at the 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles has been a force to reckon with in the gymnastics realm. Her impressive track record of racking wins after wins placed her atop any other gymnast. In an interview with Fox 26 Houston weeks ago, the 27-year-old shared how her goals evolved with each passing year but her main was to feel beautiful and bold.

"My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold," she explained.

Simone Biles' repertoire includes the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Joe Biden, three Laureus Sportswoman of the Year awards, and more.

