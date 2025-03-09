In Pictures: Simone Biles enjoys jet skiing during trip with friends amid gymnastics off-season

American gymnast Simone Biles recently shared glimpses of her jet skiing sessions during her break from gymnastics. This comes just a few days after Biles' vacation in South Africa with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles visited several places during the tour, such as Franschhoek, Grootbos Nature Reserve, and Jabulani Safari. Following this tour, Biles tried her hands on jet skiing as she looked to enjoy a new experience.

Biles took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her time jet skiing. Here are some of the pictures:

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story feat glimpses of her jet skiing (Image via: Biles' Instagram)

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story feat glimpses of her friends (Image via: Biles' Instagram)

Simone Biles recently earned an impressive feat as she was nominated for the Laureus Sportswomen of the Year award alongside the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Aryna Sabalenka, Faith Kipyegon, Aitana Bonmatí, and Sifan Hassan.

Simone Biles shed light on her gymnastics approach and successes

Simone Biles during the team event finals on the sixth day of 2018 FIS Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles opened up about her approach towards her gymnastics career and the successes she has received in the discipline. In an interview, the 27-year-old said that her coaches have helped her to keep things very simple around her, which has helped her to perform at the highest level for so long.

Additionally, Biles reacted to the critics and trollers who had questioned her future in the gymnastics circuit at the age of 27. She said (via Health Data Management):

"I think at the heart of it, my coaches have always kept it fun for me, and that’s why I’ve been able to do it for so long. People say I’m old for gymnastics, but I feel like I’m just getting started."

Further speaking about the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she faced twisties, Biles said that she had a prior feeling that the campaign wouldn't be as good as she had dreamt of. She said:

"On the plane ride over there, I had this weird feeling. I just knew it wasn’t going to go the way I wanted, but I didn’t know why."

During the conversation, Simone Biles also said that despite these thoughts before the Olympics, she was occupied with the thoughts of putting her best effort for the US, resulting in her not paying attention to these thoughts.

