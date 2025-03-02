IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles recaps unseen pictures from South Africa honeymoon with Jonathan Owens

Nearly two years after their marriage in April 2023, Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens finally undertook their honeymoon trip to South Africa. The couple shared their escapade on social media showing how they indulged in the vibrant landscape and culture of the nation, creating memories of a lifetime.

Although Biles and Owens returned from their romantic trip last month, she uploaded more unseen pictures from her trip.

On Friday, she captioned her Instagram post:

“cape-tured moments 📸.”

Biles and Owens couldn’t spare time for their romantic trip as they were occupied with their careers. Biles was preparing for last summer's Paris Olympics, where she bragged four medals for her country. Meanwhile, Owens was occupied with the NFL season.

Biles constantly updated her fans about the trip.

She shared a picture of herself with Owens clinking their champagne glasses in a hotel. The picture was shared on her Instagram with the text:

“Made it to South Africa.”

They started with a thrilling safari, where Owens and Biles got to witness the grand wildlife in South Africa up close when they encountered a wild African lion. Biles continued filming despite being scared. She captioned the clip jokingly, "Not gonna lie, I almost sh*t myself," demonstrating the wonder and thrill of the moment.

In addition to the beautiful scenery, the two had intimate moments. Biles shared candlelit dinners, beach horseback rides and quiet poolside relaxation.

In one of her posts, she declared her love for Owens:

"I'll travel anywhere w/you."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens give back to South African community

Living up to their desire to give back, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens visited a daycare arranged by one of the hotel's employees. The facility provides a safe environment for 87 children when their parents are at work. The duo gave out nutrition bars and blankets provided by a local senior center, with Biles wrapping one child snugly in one of the blankets, representing their concern for the people.

As their nearly two-week visit ended, Biles posted a thank-you message on Instagram:

"Thank you, South Africa. My heart is so full." Owens concurred, stating, "It's been real, South Africa, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

The couple returned to the U.S. on Feb. 28.

