Simone Biles goes down memory lane as she shares the process of iconic Met Gala outfit after latest invitation

Simone Biles has shared glimpses from her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2021, where she graced the red carpet in an 88-pound AREA x Athleta customized outfit. She and her husband, football player Jonathan Owens, have been named among Met Gala Host Committee members for the 2025 edition.

Biles became the most decorated US gymnast with her performances at the 2024 Paris Games, surpassing Shannon Miller's Olympic gold medal count. Basking in the glory of her success, the 27-year-old enjoyed the off-season with her husband, from cheering for him during the NFL season to vacationing in Switzerland.

The couple has secured a place on the 2025 Met Gala Host Committee roster alongside Usher, Tyla, Regina King, and Biles's fellow Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson, among others. Following the newsbreak, Biles reminisced about her debut Met Gala in 2021 in a series of stories on Instagram.

The 30-time World medalist's first story featured her in an 88 lbs Swarovski crystal-embellished skirt paired with a night sky-inspired bodysuit; hair tied up in a sleek bun, and diamond earrings dangling from the ears.

In the following story, Biles posed for the camera, elegantly keeping the tail of the skirt on the steps.

The next stories had Biles's before and after captures.

Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk designed the Olympian's custom fit, a collaboration of Athleta and Area that needed six men to lift the hefty dress on the iconic Met stairs.

When Simone Biles shared her experience at her first Met Gala

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala ( Source: Getty )

Fresh off withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics due to twisties, Simone Biles was on a mental health break when the Met Gala took place in September 2021. Before walking the red carpet in an 88-pound dress, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said (via People):

"How do I feel in the dress? It's definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered."

After the event, Biles said (via Daily Mail):

"It's been a long night, I've had an hour and a half (of sleep). But I'm happy to be here. It was absolutely amazing and I think this year we had so many athletes that got to attend. It was really nice to be able to be recognized but a lot of the people that I didn't think would know who I was (did know me). It just shocks me because it's two different worlds, like athletes, actors, actresses, celebrities. It's just so different."

Biles walked home with a silver and a bronze from the Tokyo Olympics but made up for her loss with three golds and a silver at Paris 2024.

