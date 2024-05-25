Simone Biles gushes over husband Jonathan Owens rocking new Chicago Bears jersey remembering his incredible NFL journey

Simone Biles extended heartfelt notes for her husband, Jonathan Owens, who posed in Chicago Bears' NFL attire after getting drafted by the Bears in a two-year contract worth $4.75 million. Owens was playing as the Green Bay Packers' safety before that.

Owens was previously signed with the Packers in a one-year contract worth $1,010,000. His stellar strides on the football field in the recently concluded NFL season brought win after win to the Packers team. Simone Biles' husband played 84 tackles in 11 game starts to end his 2023 NFL season with two for a loss and three pass breakups.

The inception of his NFL journey traces back to 2018 when he was signed as an undrafted agent with the Arizona Cardinals. He further played with the Houston Texans undrafted but his earning of $1,861,072 made his drafted transition to the Packers seamless.

Simone Biles met Owens in 2020, dated for three years, and sealed their bond with nuptial vows in April 2023. Since then, she has been the pillar of strength of her husband, often hyping him up from the sidelines. Toward the end of the 2023-24 season, she captioned one of her Instagram posts as "love supporting you & your dreams".

Simone Biles solidified her claim in her recent comment under Jonathan Owens' Instagram post. Having posted a carousel of photos, Owens documented his career trajectory from being a jersey No. 34 to No. 36. He also issued a cryptic message saying that people expected him to step into his 7th NFL career undrafted but it didn't happen.

"MY HUSBAND. so proud of you!!!," the Olympian wrote in support of her husband's achievement, taking pride in him.

Simone Biles takes pride in her husband Jonathan Owen; SOURCE - Jonathan Owens Instagram

Pairing two photos wearing Chicago Bears' NFL gear with two photos from his Packers career, Owens captioned:

"Undrafted to year 7!!! Ain’t how you start it’s how you finish..What they gone say now!!!"

Jonathan Owens' heartfelt note for Simone Biles on her US Classic title win

Simone Biles made her comeback at the US Classic mat to sweep the all-around title and secure the most coveted US Olympic Trials spot. The event was more special for Biles because her husband cheered on her from the sidelines.

Having watched his wife perform in person, Owens was elated beyond comprehension. Moreover, he also promised to stay by her side every step of the way, penning a heartwarming caption on Instagram:

"Still in awe of last night Another one!!!! You just never cease to amaze me, baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing. I’m here with you every step of the way, wouldn’t miss it for the world". b

Biles will compete at the US Xfinity Gymnastics Championships in front of her home crowd at Dickies Arena, Texas. The event is scheduled from May 30 - June 2.