Simone Biles gushes over her husband Jonathan Owens as he rocks black outfit during morning date

Simone Biles is currrently enjoying her off season vacation with husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple recently went on a 'morning date' and the gymnast shared about it on her Instagram profile.

Biles uploaded the photo of her 'morning date' on her Instagram story, with the following caption,

"My hot date this morning"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' 'hot morning date' with husband Jonathan Owens [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles also recently visited the LSU gymnastics training facility. During the visit, Biles decided to give a surprise to gymnast Zoe Miller and her boyfriend Michael Braswell. However, Miller knew about the surprise beforehand. Biles and Owens accompanied her to Braswell's baseball game. After the game, Braswell cheekily captioned the post as,

"With the greatest gymnast ever…and Simone and Jonathan."

Biles couldn't help but comment,

"😂😂😭😭."

Simone Biles initially committed to UCLA for collegiate gymnastics. However, in 2015, she chose to turn professional to better prepare for the Summer Olympics. Nevertheless, Biles continues to support collegiate gymnasts whenever possible.

Simone Biles credits her early success to coach Aimee Boorman

Simone Biles with coach Aimee Boorman at the Rio Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles has always been grateful to coach Aimee Boorman, who transformed her into the formidable gymnast that she is today. In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar', Biles talked about Boorman's contribution in detail.

"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. In the elite world, everyone loves my coach because they know how understanding she is. They know she thinks that even though gymnastics is hard work, it should also be enjoyable. Otherwise, why do it?," wrote Biles.

Biles went on to add,

"She carefully assesses every situation and keeps it real. Sometimes, like on the afternoon with the beam routines, she’ll push me hard. But other times, she’ll notice I’m exhausted and say, “Simone, it’s not working today. Go home. I think you could use some rest.”

Aimee Boorman and Simone Biles parted ways after the Rio Olympics held in 2016. However, Biles continues to thank her for her guidance, which helped her secure 11 Olympic medals.

