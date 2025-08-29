  • home icon
  Coco Gauff
  "Simone Biles helped me pull it out"- Coco Gauff reveals how gymnast's presence played crucial role in winning 2R match after struggles in first set

"Simone Biles helped me pull it out"- Coco Gauff reveals how gymnast's presence played crucial role in winning 2R match after struggles in first set

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:22 GMT
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Simone Biles | Getty Images

Coco Gauff shared her thoughts on Simone Biles' support on seeing the athlete in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium while she faced off against Donna Vekić in the second round of the US Open. The American tennis player was struggling during the first set of their match, and she completely broke down during the first set changeover after losing her service game at 4-4.

However, Coco Gauff showed strength in a strong comeback and won the set 7-6 (5) in the tiebreaker. Gauff then asserted her dominance and won the second set with a score of 6-2 to move into the third round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

Her match was witnessed by a fully packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was also in attendance, cheering her throughout the match. Coco Gauff was emotional during her post-match interview and spoke about Biles' presence in the stands. The American tennis player shared that seeing Simone Biles inspired her to push herself and pull through during tough moments of the match.

Moreover, Coco Gauff expressed that she was inspired by Simone Biles' story and journey as a gymnast through mental health struggles and various adversities. Gauff thanked Biles for attending her match at the US Open and inspiring her to be a better athlete.

"Honestly, I saw her, and honestly, I don't know she's up there, but she helped me pull it out. I was just thinking like, if she can, you know, go on a 6-inch beam and do that 75, I don't know how. A little bit, just knowing her story with all the things she went through mentally, so she is an inspiration, surely, and you know, her presence definitely helps me today," she said
Coco Gauff on Simone Biles being vulnerable about her struggles

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff spoke about being inspired by Simone Biles' relentless pursuits in an interview with Forbes. The American tennis player shared that Biles makes her routines look flawless and effortless during her appearances on the gymnastics mat.

Moreover, she shared how Simone Biles' decision to advocate for mental health helped a lot of people going through similar struggles.

“Sometimes those athletes make it seem so easy, which even though I am one and I know it’s not, but sometimes you just look at other people, and you’re like, ‘it just seems so easy to them. But it’s good to see them be vulnerable, and I can learn from it a lot,” she added.

Gauff hoped to create a long-lasting impact with her pursuits on the court and inspire the upcoming generation of athletes.

