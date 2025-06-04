Simone Biles humorously calls out sizing issues with Kylie Jenner's clothing brand

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles has humorously called out Kylie Jenner's clothing brand. The 27-year-old gymnast jokingly revealed her sizing issues with the clothes on Instagram.

In back-to-back Instagram stories, the gymnastics sensation indicated that she received oversized clothes in return for her XXS size. She uploaded a selfie of the same on her Instagram story.

The first story on Biles' Instagram profile was captioned:

"Ms. Kylie Jenner this is a crime!! This is not an XXS/XS!"

In the other story, the 27-year-old gymnast shared a meme reference, where a model was wearing an oversized dress. Biles captioned the story:

"This is me on the last slide. SICK"

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories about outfits from Kylie Jenner's brand [Image Source: Instagram/@simonebiles]

Biles recently attended the premiere of her latest season of the Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising in California in a white off-shoulder liberal dress with some floral designs.

Biles had previously attended the graduation ceremony of Washington University in St. Louis. She had also attended the Met Gala event with her husband, Jonathan Owens, before attending this event.

Simone Biles shares her experience of being an elite athlete

Simone Biles talks about the experience of being an elite athlete [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles shared her experience of being an elite athlete. Sports Illustrated magazine awarded her the Sportsperson of the Year in December 2024.

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, the 27-year-old gymnast recounted her highs and lows as an elite athlete.

“I wanted to be open and honest with my audience about exactly what I was going through. Because, as an elite athlete, everybody thinks that every moment that we have in athletics is great; it's the best, but we go through some lows too, and we deal with things just like everyone else might,” she shared [0:30 onwards].

“If I can share some insight of what's going on, maybe they'll understand, and maybe they'll even relate to it, and maybe it can help somebody out there. It was kind of nice for me because then it shows that we're all going through this together,” Biles added.

Biles had developed twisties during the Tokyo Olympics and couldn't perform up to expectations. However, the ace gymnast didn't give up, and apart from opening up about her drawbacks, she ensured a strong comeback at the quadrennial event in Paris.

Although Biles hasn't confirmed her bid for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, she will be seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in October 2025.

