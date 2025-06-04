Simone Biles turns up the glamor in a white off-shoulder floral dress

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently sported a new white outfit. The 27-year-old gymnast wore the dress during the premiere of her latest season of the Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising in California.
Biles wore an impressive white off-shoulder liberal dress for the occasion, which made her stand out. The Olympic champion gymnast also uploaded a glimpse of the dress on one of her Instagram stories.
A couple of days ago, Biles also connected with hundreds of youth through a Zoom call on the Friends of the Children network, months after donating $50000 to the cause. The Instagram caption read:
"Simone champions the mission of empowering youth and families through professional mentoring: "I love Friends of the Children so much because you have mentors - your Friends - who believe in you." Youth asked fun and smart questions, practiced short mental health exercises they can use, and were reminded just how strong, brave, and one-of-a-kind they are....."
Simone Biles is currently on an extended break after the Paris Olympics. The gymnast will resume action in October 2025, when she will compete at the FIG World Championships in Jakarta.
Simone Biles opens up about the effects of aging on her career
Simone Biles opened up about the effects of aging. The 27-year-old gymnast was among the oldest female American gymnasts when she competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
In a conversation with eonline.com, Biles mentioned:
“I went back to the village, took the elevator and my body literally collapsed. I was sick for 10 days. The other day, we were sprinting in the garden with friends. I had aches and pains for three days."
When asked if she would be competing further at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Biles replied:
“A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment, but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. If I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. I’m really trying to enjoy life, spend time with my husband [and] go support him at his games, and live my life as a woman," she added.
Simone Biles won three gold and a silver medal at the quadrennial event in Paris last year. With that, the American gymnast is now the most successful female gymnast of all time in the USA, and the second-most successful gymnast, jointly with Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, who also won 11 Olympic medals in her overall career.