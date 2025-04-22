Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens drops two-word reaction as gymnast rocks black and peach outfit while receiving Laureus Sports Award

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, was recently seen adoring his wife as she attended the 2025 Laureus Sports Award. Biles was present at the award ceremony, which was held at the iconic Palacio de Cibeles in the Spanish capital.

Biles won the most esteemed award for the fifth time. She surpassed tennis star and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, multiple-time 400m Olympic medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, three-time gold medalist long-distance runner Sifan Hassan, and Faith Kipyegon, and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati to earn the 2025 Sportswoman of the Year.

The gymnast was seen donning a chic, classic black dress that featured a beige corset while receiving the award. Biles' dress also featured a black skirt that ended near her ankles. She paired the dress with black heels and a purse and added a diamond necklace and long earrings to enhance her look.

She was also seen flaunting a unique bracelet and ring piece. The gymnast shared the picture on Instagram when her husband, Owens, expressed his love and pride for her.

"So proud 🫶🏽❤️‍🔥," Owens wrote.

Biles earned the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for her impressive run at the 2024 Olympic Games, where she collected three golds in the team, all-around, and vault events and a silver in the floor event.

"Part of my story" - Simone Biles expresses joy as she wins the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award in Madrid, Spain. (Photo via Getty Images)

After winning her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, Simone Biles expressed her joy while reflecting on her previous achievements. She earned the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award thrice in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

In 2024, she earned the Laureus Comeback of the Year Award. After receiving the prestigious award recently, she reflected on the first edition of the award, which was handed to her by the legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

"I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world," Biles said. (via Olympics. com)

Biles's fellow gymnast who defeated her to win a gold medal in the floor event at the Paris Games, Rebeca Andrade, received the Laureus Comeback of the Year award. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis was awarded the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award.

