Simone Biles rocks an all brown summer outfit in Arizona after receiving major honor

Simone Biles is currently enjoying her time away from competitive gymnastics in Arizona. The Olympic champion was recently included in Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2025.
Biles recently shared a photo of herself from Arizona. She was spotted in a brown summer outfit, and she uploaded the same on the Instagram story, only moments after sharing her reaction to being included in the Time magazine honors.
Biles wrote a one-word caption for the post on her Instagram story,
"📍Arizona!"
Several celebrities immediately responded to the occasion. Biles' former coach Cecile Landi posted on her Instagram story,
"Well deserved. A true leader who has changed women's sports forever!"
Biles' former teammate and Olympic champion Aly Raisman went a step further. The former gymnast wrote on the TIME magazine website,
"Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart."
In an interview held in December 2024, the American gymnast had laid out her schedule for 2025. She will be seen in action directly at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta from October 19 to October 25.
Simone Biles shares thought about choosing home schooling for a better chance at gymnastics
Simone Biles's passion for gymnastics started even before she turned six years old. The Olympic champion gymnast once talked about her decision to opt for homeschooling and how it gave her an edge in gymnastics.
Biles attended the Benfer Elementary School in Harris County till 2012. However, when she missed the bus to the London Olympics, the gymnast decided to choose homeschooling. Though it wasn't an easy decision, Biles decided to inform her parents about it.
In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar,' Biles wrote,
"I realized God had given me the ability to do gymnastics in a powerful way. He’d also gifted me with a love for the sport and a passion for competing. I didn’t want to waste that. Once I approached it that way, the decision seemed inevitable. Besides, if it turned out that all the extra hours I’d now be putting in at the gym didn’t give me enough of an edge to make the national team next year, I could always go to the public high school for tenth grade."
Biles' parents agreed to the decision, and Ronald Nellie decided to be her tutor. The gymnast earned her high school diploma in 2015, a year before her debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016.