  • Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens makes his feelings known for gymnast's motherly nature as they visit school for orphaned children in South Africa

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens makes his feelings known for gymnast's motherly nature as they visit school for orphaned children in South Africa

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Feb 20, 2025 01:32 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens appreciated his wife's motherly nature as she patted a kid to sleep as they visited an orphan home in South Africa while enjoying their safari. Biles and Owens are enjoying their first proper honeymoon after getting married in 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens couldn't be away from their career schedules for long since tying the knot in May 2023. They only reunited when the Olympian attended her husband's NFL games with the Green Bay Packers. In the Olympic season, Owens attended several gymnastics events to support his wife and even graced the stands when she performed in Paris.

While building their new house in Houston, Biles and Owens often met but started living together in Chicago, where the latter played for the Bears in the 24-25 NFL season. After 2025 Valentine's Day, the 11-time Olympic medalist and the NFL safety jet off to South Africa for their honeymoon that was long due. Since then, they have been sharing their safari and camping updates on their social media handles.

In a recent story series on Instagram, Jonathan Owens shared their recent visit to a school of orphaned children. He showed the room of the children of two and under who were enjoying their 'nap time'.

"This was the room for kids 2 and under, enjoying their nap time," he captioned.
The next story featured Simone Biles patting a kid back to sleep after he woke up from the noise. In awe of his wife's motherly nature, Owens' wrote:

"Simone patting him back to sleep. She's such a natural."
In the Bears Safety's following story, he expressed gratitude for the experience and revealed how it put things into perspective for the couple.

"We'll never forget this experience. Really puts things into perspective and make you appreciative for everything that you have."
Simone Biles shared her 'postcard' moment as she and Jonathan Owens continued their tour around the wild

Biles looking on during the NFL: NOV 24 Vikings at Bears - (Source: Getty)
Biles looking on during the NFL: NOV 24 Vikings at Bears - (Source: Getty)

Biles and Owens have encountered several wild animals, including giraffes, lions, cheetahs, zebras, and more on safari. But they had an opportunity to touch an elephant's trunk and tusk and even give it food.

The 30-time World medalist uploaded two pictures of herself sharing a moment with the elephant, and she claimed to be living her 'postcard' moment.

"consider this my postcard from south Africa"
The couple also had a close encounter with a lion during their night safari. The lion came very near to the tourists which terrified Biles so much that she almost 's**t' herself.

Simone Biles had a successful 2024 year, extending her Olympic gold medal tally to seven, performing in the two-month-long Gold Over America tour and releasing her eponymous Netflix docuseries.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
