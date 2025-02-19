PICS: Simone Biles shares cozy moments with Jonathan Owens from honeymoon in South Africa

The offseason has been pretty entertaining for Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles. The couple have been enjoying their first honeymoon in South Africa and Biles recently recapped her cozy memories with Owens via Instagram.

Ad

On Wednesday, Simone Biles recapped her jungle safari memories with Jonathan Owens via an Instagram post. In one of the pictures featured in the IG post, Biles can be seen sharing a kiss with Owens while enjoying a date night in the background of nature.

"sundowner," Biles captioned her IG post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before recapping her cozy moments with Jonathan Owens, Biles took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her jungle safari adventures. In one of her IG stories, Biles revealed how she "almost sh**" herself" while coming face-to-face with a lion.

Simone Biles recalled receiving "best gift" from husband Jonathan Owens

In December, Simone Biles sat in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com during which she talked about the "best gift" she received from her husband, Jonathan Owens. Sharing details about the romantic gift, Biles recalled:

Ad

"What's the best gift? Honestly, I'm not very materialistic. It's probably my weekly flowers. He buys me flowers every week, and that's my favorite. I wouldn't even say the best gift I've ever gotten him, because obviously that’d be me. Okay. But I feel like his favorite, and one that he's been wanting for so long, was a Rolex."

Ad

During the same interview, Simone Biles talked about how it's an important part of her duties to support her husband during Bears games. Shedding light on how much her support means to Owens, the legendary Olympics gymnast said:

"Oh my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot, for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline."

Owens and Simone Biles got married in an intimate ceremony in April 2023. However, it wasn't until 2 years later that the couple got time to enjoy their first honeymoon. Before traveling to South Africa for their honeymoon, the couple enjoyed a hectic "work week" during a dreamy tropical vacation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.