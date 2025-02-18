Bears S Jonathan Owens and wife Simone Biles come face-to-face with a lion on their dreamy honeymoon in South Africa

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is enjoying a good time with his wife, Simone Biles. During the NFL offseason, the couple went on a dreamy honeymoon in South Africa.

Ad

Biles has constantly shared pictures and videos of her outings on her Instagram. In her most recent Instagram story, she shared that they came face-to-face with a lion. While the couple was enjoying their safari, a lion crossed the path close to them.

"Not gonna lie, I almost sh** myself," Biles wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story/@simonebiles

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to that, Biles also posted several other pictures and videos on her Instagram. She shared a snap of her sitting in a vehicle with her husband, wearing camouflage clothes.

Ad

Trending

Another post featured a picture from their South Africa honeymoon, where they enjoyed drinks in a restaurant. She posted a photo of the NFL star, along with the caption:

"Cheers to seeing 3 of the big 5 on our first game drive😍 +elephant, +leopard, +lion."

Still from Simone Biles's Instagram story/@simonebiles

Simone Biles has around 12.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ad

Simone Biles celebrates Valentine's Day with husband Jonathan Owens

Last week, Simone Biles posted pictures of her Valentine’s Day celebration with her husband, Jonathan Owens. She posted a snap of herself wearing a pink dress with her long hair open. She posed while holding a white flower bouquet. The gymnast also shared a few pictures of Owens.

"valentine’s day 🤞🏾💌," Biles wrote.

Ad

Ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been going strong since they started dating in 2020. The couple met at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their love only blossomed over time.

After two years of dating, in February 2022, Owens proposed to Biles, and the couple got engaged. They got married on April 22, 2023, in an intimate ceremony, and on May 6, 2023, they tied the knot for the second time in a luxurious ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.