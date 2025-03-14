Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens pens heartfelt message for gymnast's birthday

Jonathan Owens, the husband of the most decorated female artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, recently shared a heartfelt message for his wife on her birthday. The safety of Chiaco Bears showed his profound appreciation for Biles in his heart-penned Instagram post.

Jonathan Owens plays for the Chicago Bears in the National Football League. Through his Instagram post, he shared his warm wishes for Simone Biles, who boasts eleven Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals. He mentioned:

“Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything 🖤 Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together 🫶🏽 I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much 🤞🏽”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens started dating in 2020 and met through a celebrity dating app called Raya. In February 2022, they announced their engagement and got married in April 2023 at a Houston courthouse. They had another wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.

In 2018, Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He then played with the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers, and now the veteran safety has a contract with the Chicago Bears. In his collegiate career at Missouri Western State University, Owens earned the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

Simone Biles supported her husband Jonathan Owens through the 2023 backlash

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

In 2023, Jonathan Owens caused controversy after sharing his thoughts on their relationship in an episode of The Pivot Podcast. He labeled himself the “catch” in his relationship with Simone Biles. His comments were misconstrued, and he received significant backlash. However, during Biles' appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she expressed her support while clearing the air around the topic. She shared via People Magazine:

“He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I've never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”

She continued,

“I thought it was hilarious what people were saying divorce him, divorce him. All of this crazy stuff. And, like, he doesn't even like to say divorce. So I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings.”

The legendary artistic gymnast has received numerous accolades throughout her prestigious career. In 2022, she was honored with the highest civilian award of the United States, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

