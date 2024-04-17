Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to gymnast's collaboration with Coca-Cola owned Powerade's campaign for Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens recently reacted to the four-time Olympic champion gymnast’s latest appearance in a Powerade, Coca-Cola sports beverage, commercial.

Powerade has unveiled a global campaign for the Paris Olympics 2024, featuring Biles, which is directed towards promoting athletes’ physical and mental well-being. The core of the campaign is an advertisement called “The Vault”, which draws inspiration from the life of the renowned gymnast, Biles.

The advertisement has been inspired by Biles’ withdrawal from multiple events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, due to being affected by a condition called ‘Twisties’.

Chicago Bears' football safety Jonathan Owens reacted to this video shared by Powerade on their Instagram handle, by adding to his story, stating:

“Inspiration 🙌”

In the commercial, Biles can be seen preparing to attempt a vault amid media commentary in the setting. She then closes her eyes and takes a deep breath, silencing the noise around her as she runs forward to start her routine.

As she launches herself into the air by pushing off from the vault table, the voiceover appears again where the commentator talks about her performance at the Tokyo Olympics not meeting expectations. The voiceover then transitions to her voice where she talks to the press about how 'twisties' affected her.

Then, Simone Biles, as a narrator, can be heard in the commercial, revealing her decision to take a pause, stating:

“It’s okay to say I need help. For years, I was only celebrated for my wins. Now, it’s like for being a human, for being vulnerable, I had to prove to myself that I could still get out of here, twist, I could prove all the haters wrong that I’m not a quitter. One moment you’re on top of the world and the next you find yourself gasping for air.”

Biles further reminded herself that she's doing it for her younger self:

“I had to relearn to trust myself. I still have to dig deep down and remember why I’m doing it and do it for the little girl.”

The campaign represents the latest evolution of Powerade's "Pause is Power", which initially was launched in 2022, advocating the importance of taking pauses as and when required to return stronger than ever.

Know more about Twisties that Simone Biles faced during Tokyo Olympics 2020

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Simone Biles faced a condition called 'Twisties' during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which led to her withdrawal from multiple gymnastics apparatuses. Considered a dangerous phenomenon by many gymnasts, 'Twisties' occurs when an individual is performing a twisting skill in the air.

It is a state of mental block that causes a disconnect between the body and mind, which not only affects the performance of an athlete but also causes a complete loss of control over their body movements.

Simone Biles encountered twisties while performing in the vault at the women's gymnastics team event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, where despite intending for a two-and-a-half rotation, she could only perform one-and-a-half rotation and landed oddly on the ground.

She then decided to pull out of four events except for the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics. Despite her difficult ordeal, Biles was able to recover from Twisties and made a remarkable comeback in the balance beam in Tokyo, winning back-to-back bronze medals in the event at the Olympics.

