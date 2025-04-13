Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to passing of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy at 24

Legendary artistic gymnast Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently paid his condolences through his Instagram story on the passing away of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. The 24-year-old athlete was found dead on April 12, 2025, in Houston, Texas, as per reports.

Simone Biles' husband, Owens, is a veteran National Football League safety who currently plays with the Chicago Bears. Previously, he played with the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans and the Green Bay Packers. During his collegiate career, he played defensive back with the Missouri Western Griffons of Missouri Western State University.

Through his Instagram story, Jonathan Owens shared his emotional tribute for the rising football talent who had declared for the 2025 NFL Draft in December 2024. He played collegiate football for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and LSU Tigers and was considered one of the top wide receivers of the Tigers. Owens wrote:

“R.I.P 🙏🏽”

Screenshot of Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens' Instagram story | Credits: IG/jowens

In January 2025, Kyren Lacy was arrested by the Louisiana State Police as he was accused of speeding and driving improperly on Louisiana Highway 20, which resulted in a collision that killed a 78-year-old passenger in December 2024. After the arrest, he agreed to turn himself in and was jailed. Later, he was released on $151,000 bail, as per the police records.

According to ESPN, the late athlete was charged with negligent homicide, felony, hit-and-run resulting in an individual's death and unlawful driving. He passed away a few days before a grand jury was about to begin for his case.

Simone Biles reflects on her nomination for the 2025 Laureus Award

Simone Biles at the Show - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco - Source: Getty

The most decorated artistic gymnast with eleven Olympic medals and thirty World Championship medals, Simone Biles, will be a part of the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

The gymnastics legend has been nominated for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award alongside tennis World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. In an interview with Laureus in April 2025, Simone reflected on her thoughts, as she said:

“Receiving my first Laureus Award from Nadia Comăneci in 2017, is still one of my most cherished memories and this event is incredibly special to me. I’m excited to be in Madrid with everyone to celebrate so many amazing achievements as well as the wonderful work that Laureus does.”

She continued:

“The Nominees in every single category are so inspiring to me and I’m extremely proud to stand alongside so many others who competed at the top of their sport in 2024.”

She won the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year three times and the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year in 2024.

