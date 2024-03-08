The legendary gymnast Simone Biles' husband recently opened up on his past controversial statement on the couple's relationship.

On December 2023, Biles and Owens candidly spoke about their relationship on The Pivot Podcast hosted by three former NFL players - Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the interview, the Green Bay Packers' strong safety admitted his lack of knowledge about the American gymnast before they started daring.

Further, he also mentioned himself as the "catch" in their relationship and confessed his hesitation to commit to a romantic relationship then. His statements did not sit well with the beloved gymnasts' fans, and he received an enormous backlash.

Recently, during a conversation on The Corner Suite Pod, Owens reflected on his statement, admitting it was intended as a joke but was perceived with unexpected seriousness.

He further admitted that his unawareness about Biles' accomplishments at the Olympics was due to his tight training schedule during the third year.

"The comment that I made was just like jokingly like but people took it so serious," Owens said. "We met like...it was Covid was going on so we weren't going anywhere, we weren't going out, we were just going to each other's houses and she never bragged about the magnitude of her success which was just like kudos to my wife."

"They tried to bring up like oh the Olympics 2016 you didn't know what was going on like...I didn't have time. I wish people would see the schedule that came up from 6 am to 11 pm," he added.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens discovered each other through a dating app

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens connected during the COVID-19 pandemic when one of the NFL players' friends introduced him to the Raya App.

The American NFL player swiped on Biles' profile, resulting in a match. Owens pushed it aside before heading for his workout session, which was followed by a shower. Upon his return, the Packers' safety stumbled upon a few likes on his posts and messages from the legendary gymnast on the Raya App.

Despite the pandemic's constraints, Biles and Owens developed a connection. Owen's reluctance disappeared as they both sparked a connection. The couple went open in August 2020. They got engaged in February 2022 and took their vows on April 22, 2023.

Soon after their marriage, Owens signed a deal with the Packers and moved to Wisconsin, steering a long-distance relationship with a few moments of union.