Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens try their hand at a different sport during South Africa honeymoon

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are presently on their honeymoon. While having the time of their lives here, the couple have tried their hand at a new sport.

Biles and Owens have been constantly sharing their updates from South Africa, showcasing their visit to a safari, farmer's market, helicopter rides and more. Most recently, the gymnast shared a glimpse of their visit from the Cape of Good Hope beach, where they were seen trying their hands at a new sport.

Biles took to her Instagram story, sharing a video of them playing volleyball on the beach.

Biles' Instagram story

Along with this, she also shared a video of multiple penguins gathered on the beach and wrote:

"Penguin beach🥹"

Biles' Instagram story

Ahead of this, she showed the picturesque beauty of the beach and also highlighted that Owens always wore outfits matching her outfit's colour.

During their visit to the beach, the couple did several activities, including watching kite surfers, a midday wine break, and also shared videos of spending quality time with each other.

Biles' Instagram story

Biles' Instagram story

Biles shared a video where the couple was adorably seen hugging each other and in another update, she shared a cute picture of her kissing Owens on the cheek.

Biles' Instagram story

Biles' Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, the couple also shared a glimpse of their dinner night on Instagram, where both of them were seen donning black outfits in front of an aesthetic setting.

Simone Biles opened up about her rise in gymnastics

Apart from her personal life, Simone Biles has had a stellar professional career, having won several honorable awards and exceptional victories. From the start of this year, she has been receiving awards, including the Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award in January. Following this, on February 19, she won the Athlete of the Year title at the Houston Sports Awards.

She delivered a historic performance at the Paris Olympics, becoming the oldest gymnast to win a gold medal in the all-around event in 72 years. Recently, she sat for a conversation with Fox 26 Houston, where she spoke about her achievements, stating:

"It's always exciting to be recognized, especially to put gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year or even following an Olympic year. So I would say it never gets old, just because the sport of gymnastics is so unique and so beautiful, so I want to share that with everyone."

Simone Biles won three gold medals in the team all-around event, individual all-around event and the vault exercise at the 2024 Summer Games. Adding to this, she also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

