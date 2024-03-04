Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoy date night following their vacation to Hawaii

Following their swift retreat in Hawaii, legendary gymnast Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens recently enjoyed their date night. Biles and Owens enjoyed the night during the NFL off-season.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows on April 22, 2023, after getting engaged in February 2022. Soon after their marriage, in May 2023, the NFL player signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers as their strong safety and had to move to Wisconsin.

Since then, the couple has been navigating a long-distance relationship and they frequently try to take time out of their busy schedule to be together. Recently, they were seen relishing their date night in Texas at a place that appeared to be a carnival.

Biles shared a series of photos with fans on her Instagram story. She initially shared a mirror selfie, where she was seen donning a brown jacket and denim shorts. She paired her outfit with high brown cowboy boots.

Owens was seen wearing an Amiri shirt. He paired it with black boots, jeans, and a cowboy hat. The couple was seen enjoying a series of games, including "Shoot the Hoops" and Cup game. The Packers' strong safety was seen savoring a large burrito.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' exotic vacation in Hawaii

Simone Biles kisses husband, Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers, before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were recently seen enjoying a vacation in Hawaii. They embarked on a small retreat to the island to attend the wedding of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Keely Amelia Cartrett.

Grugier-Hill is an American football linebacker for the Carolina Panthers, while Amelia Cartrett is a former University of Georgia soccer player. Biles provided fans with pictures from her Hawaiian retreat.

She shared photos of herself donning a pink and yellow, black and white, blue and yellow bikini in the tropical island. She paired most of her looks with her signature necklace, which has an "Owens" pendant.

Delighting in her swift escape to the island, Biles showed signs of prolonging her stay as she captioned the pictures:

"Canceling my return flight."

The couple was seen enjoying the beachy vibes, basking in the sun, and indulging in mouthwatering food and beverages on the shore.