Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' family & pets: Everything you need to know about Olympic champion and NFL star’s household

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are widely recognized as a power couple in the sports world. They exchanged vows twice in 2023 - first in an intimate courthouse wedding on April 22 and then a couple of weeks later in a lavish wedding in the presence of family and close friends on May 6, 2023.

Last year, Biles became the most accomplished U.S. gymnast, surpassing Shannon Miller, and ended her Paris Olympics campaign with seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, plays as a safety for the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Beyond their athletic commitments, the couple has three French bulldogs: Lilo, Rambo, and Zeus. Simone Biles originally owned Lilo and Rambo, while Owens had Zeus. The three became part of their family after their relationship began.

Meanwhile, they are set to add a new member to their family, as they have adopted a Doberman, whom they will reportedly welcome into their household this year.

Notably, the couple connected via the Raya dating app in March 2020. However, it took a couple of years after their wedding for them to take their first honeymoon trip. In February 2025, they traveled to South Africa, where they enjoyed a jungle safari getaway during their athletic off-season.

Simone Biles reflects upon how her dogs bring comfort and emotional support

Simone Biles at 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simone Biles shared that her dogs brought her comfort and emotional support. Clarkson asked Biles how they have played a role in her mental health journey, and Biles responded:

“For me, I feel like at the end of the day, besides coming home to my husband, my dogs, they greet me like they've never seen me before. And it's so much, it's so much comfort. And especially after a long day, they can kind of sense how you're feeling. Each of my dogs have very different personalities.”

Biles also shared how her first pet, Lilo, became her emotional support when she got her early on, helping her navigate many challenges in life. She also talked about her partnership with Nulo pet food, where she reflected on the importance of providing her dogs with a healthy diet.

The 23-time World Championships gold medalist revealed that her dogs love Nulo treats. Notably, Biles and her bulldogs partnered with Nulo Pet Food in October 2023.

