Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles don new leotards ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

With only five months to go before the sport's grandest event, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles were spotted in new leotards.

The legendary gymnast, Biles, has competed in two Olympics so far, including the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games, and has secured seven medals. During the 2016 Games, she secured four gold medals in individual all-around, team, vault, and floor exercises and a bronze in the balance beam event.

During the 2020 Summer Olympics, before withdrawing from the competition, Biles secured a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. After returning to the gymnastics arena in 2023, she has now fixed her gaze on the upcoming Olympics in the French capital.

Chiles also secured a silver medal along with Biles in the team event at the 2020 Games. She received the honor of being the flag bearer at the 2023 Pan American Games, where she clinched three medals, including gold in the team, silver in the vault, and bronze in the all-around event.

Biles and Chiles were recently seen in new leotards ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles was posted in a light blue leotard with the American flag on the right side above the Olympics sign. Her leotard featured several white stars.

Chiles was seen in a dark blue leotard with an American flag on the left side above the Olympics sign and several crackle-bursting designs in blue, red, and white.

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight" - Simone Biles on her husband Jonathan Owens signing a new NFL deal

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens signs a new deal with the Chicago Bears.

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, recently signed a new deal with the NFL team, the Chicago Bears.

Owens signed this breakthrough deal after serving as the strong safety for the Green Bay Packers for 10 months, appearing in 17 games with 84 tackles. The legendary gymnast, who couldn't restrain her joy and excitement, lauded her husband, saying:

"So incredibly proud of my husband. The grind never stops! this is just the beginning!"

"CHICAGO HERE HE COMES."

Biles was frequently seen flying to Wisconsin to cheer for her husband during his NFL matches for the Packers. She also shared the joy of the decreased distance between the two.

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha," the gymnast wrote.

