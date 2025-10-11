Simone Biles at a loss of words after seeing fan's massive support overseas amid break from gymnastics

Simone Biles felt at a loss for words after seeing a fan's massive support overseas amidst her long break from gymnastics. The 28-year-old Olympic champion gymnast is currently on vacation in Argentina.

Ad

Biles continues to share updates about her trip to Argentina on her Instagram profile. In one of her recent stories, the Olympic champion gymnast shared a short video clip of an enthusiastic fan waving a placard titled 'Simone Biles, I Love You' in front of her.

An emotional Biles sent some affectionate emojis in response as she shared the video on her Instagram story,

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram story about a fan's support in Buenos Aires [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles previously shared glimpses of her trip to Argentina. The gymnast uploaded some photos of her trip to Don Julio, a prominent steakhouse in Argentina. Biles also reflected on staying away from international competitions while traveling abroad as she commented in one of her Instagram stories,

Ad

Trending

"Traveling international together but not for a competition feels wrong"

Simone Biles previously traveled to Las Vegas with some of her friends. She also attended the concert of popular DJ artist Christopher Cornstock, better known to the world as Marshmello.

Simone Biles opens up on her anxiety issues and suddent withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles talks about her mental state during Tokyo Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles once recalled her mental state during the Tokyo Olympics and why she had to withdraw from most of the events. The gymnast won only two medals at the quadrennial event, compared to her fantastic Olympic debut at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ad

In her conversation with the media after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles remarked,

“Say up until you’re 30 years old, you have your complete eyesight (then) one morning, you wake up, you can’t see s**t, but people tell you to go on and do your daily job as if you still have your eyesight. You’d be lost, wouldn’t you? That’s the only thing I can relate it to. I have been doing gymnastics for 18 years. I woke up – lost it. How am I supposed to go on with my day?” [via TheGuardian]

Ad

For the uninitiated, Biles developed the twisties phenomenon midway through the Tokyo Olympics. Not wanting to risk her career, the gymnast decided that she would withdraw before the women's team all-around event finals. At the same time, Biles was also dealing with the mental trauma due to the Larry Nassar case.

Despite the initial backlash she received for her sudden withdrawal, Simone Biles gained respect for opening up about her mental health from almost everyone, including Olympic legends like Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. Biles made a strong comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won four Olympic medals [including three gold].

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More